Serial Animal Torturer Knut Indebetou Quits

Hjo (Sweden) – Three weeks after thousands of mink were released from cages at his fur farm in Hjo, Sweden, Knut Indebetou has decided to close the farm. "It's not worth the effort," he explained. Indebetou has been the target of activists for several years. "Det finns ingen lönsamhet för mink"If you want to "thank" the animal torturer, contact:Knut Indebetou (64y/o)Lilla solberga 1, 54492 HJO+46708453288In a statement, the Press Office said, "Imprisoned in cages for life, or mercilessly trapped with painful leg-hold traps in the wild, fur-bearing animals killed to make unnecessary fashion statements are forced to endure intensive confinement, compared to the miles of territory these still-wild animals would enjoy in their natural state… The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering."Those concerned with the truth should not be misled by claims of those with economic interests, for instance ridiculous stories that the animals released are domesticated and unable to survive in the wild, or that the animals voluntarily returned to their cages, or that they froze to death or starved within hours, or were immediately run over by automobiles or eaten by household pets, or that horses on the same farm were taken or injured.The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available from the Press Office website.---------Animal Liberation Press Office825-C Merrimon Ave #121Asheville, NC 28804press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org