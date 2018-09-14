top
Photos and Video from Climate March
by D. Boyer
Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
On Saturday September 8, 2018 tens of thousands of people gathered in San Francisco California and marched through the streets demanding "bold action on climate, jobs and justice."
Photos and video from the climate march.
sm_img_5796.jpg
original image (1600x899)
In 2015 former President Barrack Obama declared that climate change was a threat to global security. He stated climate change was "contributing to increased natural disasters, refugee flows, and conflicts over basic resources like food and water". However one year after Trump took office he removed climate change from his National Security Strategy and continues to reverse many Obama era ideas and rules regarding the climate. But before Trump's decision city and state officials met in Chicago at the North American Climate Summit and decided to implement a plan called the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy. Recently Governor Jerry Brown of California has signed executive order SB100 that will commit "the state to clean electricity by 2045."
It is obvious California is dealing with some weird effects of the climate change for instance increased wildfires, less annual rainfall, and drought. Locally rain fall has been minimal.
§Their are always police in the picture.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5795.jpg
original image (1600x900)
§Kneeling for Climate Change.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5792.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Code Pink
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5794.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§People Power
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5779.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§We must worship Mother Earth not destroy it.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5781.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Center for Community Action...
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5785.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Labor rising up for Climate Change.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5776.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Indigenous women on the front lines for the threat of climate change.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5790.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
I learned a lot at that march. For instance I did not know Native American women are subjected to hate and violence. A comment from a Facebook friend "Some of the most powerful, yet abused women in our nation. Lowest pay, per dollar a white man makes, most likely to be raped and beaten, and worst access to medical care..." After all the years and sacrifices Native Americans made because of the white man they still do not get treated with respect and dignity?
§Don't let this be our legacy.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5778.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
I am a huge consumer of oil. I don't know how to not be. I love internal combustion engines, and my car. I don't own a gas hog, but I do own a vehicle that gets me to places my feet cannot.
§Protect our common home.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5773.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§The folks behind Standing Rock did not get treated with respect.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5777.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§We rise for all occassion.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5772.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§All out for climate change.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5782.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Colorado River Indian Tribes.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5783.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Organic farming for a cooler planet.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5774.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Youth on the front lines for climate change.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5789.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Solar and Wind.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5775.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Queer Revolution to Save the Planet.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
sm_img_5793.jpg
original image (1600x902)
§Sounds from the Climate Change March.
by D. Boyer Friday Sep 14th, 2018 10:10 AM
Download Video (160.9mb)
Climate Change? yes, but we need Regime Change first!
DLi
Friday Sep 14th, 2018 3:24 PM
