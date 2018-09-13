From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Socialist Analysis & Discussion on US War Drive in Middle East
Friday September 21
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
2969 Mission St. between 25th and 26th Sts.
Speaker
Party for Socialism and Liberation
sf [at] pslweb.org
415-821-6171
U.S. troops, warships and bases already cover the region. Now, the Pentagon is stepping up its proxy war in Yemen, refusing to remove forces from Syria, and increasing drone warfare in the Middle East and Africa, on top of the Trump regime’s brutal economic war against Iran and the Palestinian people. What is Washington's real strategy in the region? Join us for discussion of these crucial issues and get involved in the movement against U.S. imperialism.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/511827122629579/
http://www.pslweb.org
