Santa Cruz City Council Considers Garage-Library by Rick Longinotti

Friday Sep 7th, 2018 10:58 PM

The mayor confirmed that the Council will hear the City proposal for the garage-library on Tuesday at the 7pm session. Let’s plan to meet at 6:30pm outside the Council chambers with signs, etc.