From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 9/19/2018
|Envisioning Lot #4: A Happening
|Date
|Wednesday September 19
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Cedar/Cathcart (Lot 4)
610 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|The Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
|
Come Engage Your Imagination
Can you envision what Lot #4 could look like 5-10 years from now? A five-story parking garage with a library under it? Or a community park and gathering place? What will our shared iconic Farmer's Market space be? Let all of us have a voice.
Join us at the Farmer's Market for facilitated group visioning on a white board, in images and words. Or create your own vision as an individual artist or writer. You might sit across the street and sketch it out, then take it home and work a little more on it.
All creative output is invited to be on display across the street from the Farmer's Market during First Friday on Oct. 5.
For more information contact: robertmorgan [at] baymoon.com
original image (1398x1137)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 3:01 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3138953227...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network