For more information contact: Come Engage Your ImaginationCan you envision what Lot #4 could look like 5-10 years from now? A five-story parking garage with a library under it? Or a community park and gathering place? What will our shared iconic Farmer's Market space be? Let all of us have a voice.Join us at the Farmer's Market for facilitated group visioning on a white board, in images and words. Or create your own vision as an individual artist or writer. You might sit across the street and sketch it out, then take it home and work a little more on it.All creative output is invited to be on display across the street from the Farmer's Market during First Friday on Oct. 5.For more information contact: robertmorgan [at] baymoon.com

