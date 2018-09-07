top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 9/19/2018
Envisioning Lot #4: A Happening
Date Wednesday September 19
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Cedar/Cathcart (Lot 4)
610 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorThe Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Come Engage Your Imagination

Can you envision what Lot #4 could look like 5-10 years from now? A five-story parking garage with a library under it? Or a community park and gathering place? What will our shared iconic Farmer's Market space be? Let all of us have a voice.

Join us at the Farmer's Market for facilitated group visioning on a white board, in images and words. Or create your own vision as an individual artist or writer. You might sit across the street and sketch it out, then take it home and work a little more on it.

All creative output is invited to be on display across the street from the Farmer's Market during First Friday on Oct. 5.

For more information contact: robertmorgan [at] baymoon.com
sm_lot_4_downtown_santa_cruz_cedar_and_cathcart.jpg
original image (1398x1137)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3138953227...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 3:01 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code