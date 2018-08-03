top
SF Call Out for Emergency Actions If Julian Assange Is Evicted
by Nozomi Hayase
Friday Aug 3rd, 2018 8:26 PM
Prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and editor-in-chief Julian Assange endangers viability of The First Amendment. This is a call for We the People in the city of San Francisco to join the global mobilization to defend the right of free speech and journalism.
Julian Assange has been arbitrarily detained at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for over 6 years as a political prisoner against the threat of extradition to the U.S., relating to his publishing activities with WikiLeaks. Ecuador is reportedly preparing to evict Assange from the embassy where he is put in solitary, deprived of sunlight and medical care. If he walks out of the embassy, Assange is expected to be arrested by the UK authorities. There is an ongoing secret grand jury against WikiLeaks and its staff since 2010 and it is reported that the US government is preparing to prosecute Assange for the publication of classified documents. This prosecution against journalists set a dangerous precedent for press freedom, opening a door for criminalization of journalism at large.

Prosecution of Julian Assange endangers viability of the First Amendment. We the People in San Francisco will join the global mobilization to defend the right to free speech and journalism.

1) Action 1- Emergency Protest on the Following Day of Julian Assange’s Eviction from the Ecuadorian Embassy

We will hold a rally at 12:00 PM outside San Francisco City Hall, 1Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl

2) Action 2- Mass Rally on the Following Sunday of Assange’s Eviction from the Embassy

This initial mobilization will then be followed by the mass rally at 12:00 PM also outside San Francisco City Hall.

Endorsed by Classconscious.org
https://classconscious.org/2018/07/27/call-out-for-international-emergency-actions-if-assange-is-forced-from-embassy/

Follow Courage Foundation’s live blog update to check on the development of Assange’s situation.

https://couragefound.org/2018/06/liveblog-julian-assange-in-jeopardy/

Follow Twitter hashtags- #Revolution4Assange #Beready4JA #Workersoftheworldunite

Bring whistles, music and your high spirit for this lively rally!
Let stand up for WikiLeaks, the fearless publisher Julian Assange who sacrificed his liberty in order to bring back the First Amendment to all people around the world.
§WikiLeaks Brings the First Amendment to the World
by Nozomi Hayase Friday Aug 3rd, 2018 8:26 PM
Fuck Trump-loving, Russian tool Julian Assangejust sayin'Friday Aug 3rd, 2018 9:07 PM
