Conscience and Action Meeting with City Manager Yields Surprising Result by Conscience and Action

Wednesday Jul 11th, 2018 5:28 PM

A Step in the Right Direction

A meeting on Friday, June 29 at City Hall between members of Conscience and Action and the City Manager has resulted in the bathrooms at San Lorenzo Park being once again being opened to the public. During the meeting, which addressed the need for basic dignity for every resident of our community, a wide range of issues were discussed. In particular, the issue of the continuing lack of public bathrooms and hand washing stations available for use by houseless residents as well as the new restrictions on use of the public restrooms at Louden Nelson Community Center.



The City Manager, Martin Bernal, was specifically requested to revisit the closure of the public facilities in San Lorenzo Park and seem a little surprised that no recent review of the closure had been undertaken. He responded in no uncertain terms that he would personally look into the matter. Longtime houseless activists have historically been disappointed in the city's reaction to the bathroom issue. But to the surprise of many, and as a response to the Conscience and Action request, the San Lorenzo bathrooms are now once again open to the public. Pictures of the publicly accessible facilities were posted by on Facebook by Brent Adams on July 9 and two of those appear with this report.



For those who have labored long in support of the houseless and poor people generally in our community, this is a small but welcome victory. Progress in our community too often comes slowly, but for those who now have at least one more opportunity to enjoy the basic dignity we all deserve, it is a good moment in time and one that we should all pause to appreciate.