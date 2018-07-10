

(Bay Area sister march to Zero Hour March on Washington D.C.)



WHEN: July 21, 2018 @ 12:00 PM - 2 PM



WHERE: March starts at ICE Headquarters, 630 Sansome Street, San Francisco 94941

then we're marching to Aquatic Park, Beach Street, San Francisco 94133



Event Link:



YOUTH MARCH for PROTECTIONS of RIGHTS & CLIMATE



The one thing that everyone working towards justice can agree on is that kids are the future. As youth living in the Bay Area we demand that adults treat kids better- no border cruelty, no climate chaos.



On July 21st, young people will march in San Francisco and around the country and demand climate change legislation. We march to protect the rights of the youth: we demand an end to border cruelty and greenhouse gas emissions.



While this is a youth-led movement, the march is open to all people passionate about defending the safety and prosperity of future generations. Our movement is called This is Zero Hour.



We say: Dear Decision-Makers (Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, and our Senators)



-Replace all Fossil Fuel extraction with renewable energy sources and sustainable jobs!

-Stop the Delta Tunnels!

-Get Fossil Fuel money out of politics! Don’t accept money from the Fossil Fuel industry!

-A liveable planet means climate justice-- we need justice for youth from our climate policy to our immigration policy.



What: Our event will include drumming, chanting, a speak-out, and a live mural painting project that anyone can participate in.



Who: Zero Hour is organized by youth ages 11-18. Youth and allies encouraged to participate!



Why: My generation did not create climate change, but as the climate crisis unfolds and elected officials fail to take meaningful action, young people are standing up to defend our planet. We cannot afford to wait any longer: we must ensure that our elected officials stop ignoring the needs of young people and their right to a safe, healthy, and clean environment.



How you can help:

1. Sign up to co-sponsor!

2. Spread the word and encourage your member/contacts to attend!

3. Are you in touch with youth (or adult allies) who could help with tasks like planning, art-making, chant-leading, and social media? Please put them in touch with us at (what email should we use?)

4. Please share our event page widely!



#zerohour #justice #environment #familiesbelongtogether #youthvsapocalypse



MISSION of ZERO HOUR YOUTH MOVEMENT



The mission of the Zero Hour movement is to center the voices of diverse youth in the conversation around climate and environmental justice.



Zero Hour is a youth-led movement creating entry points, training, and resources for new young activists and organizers (and adults who support our vision) wanting to take concrete action around climate change.



