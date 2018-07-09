From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco police raid Occupy ICE SF on behalf of the immigrant deportation machine
On July 2, a Block ICE demonstration in front of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services building in San Francisco became a round-the-clock occupation when tents went up in front of the vehicular gate. For nearly a week, the building was unable to physically process immigrants for deportation from Northern California... until SFPD raided the encampment and arrested 39 occupiers in the dead of night on July 9.
original image (900x1200)
(Photo from @zedlander)
Hearings for detained immigrants are held in the building, often via Skype, for those locked up in Richmond, Bakersfield, and other California jails that work in collaboration with ICE. Those set to be deported are physically processed through the facility, with buses transporting immigrants through its gate.
Immigration lawyers confirmed with occupiers that San Francisco ICE facility processes all deportations in Northern California. The facility was effectively closed for processing immigrants by the occupation, meaning no one was deported from Northern Califonis since the occupation began.
That is, until San Francisco police moved in shortly after midnight on July 9, arrested occupiers, injuring many, and cleared the way for ICE to continue deporting immigrants from Northern California.
Resistance to ICE in San Francisco will persist despite the raid. An already-scheduled protest was held at Salesforce this morning, and another is planned for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 10. More will certainly follow.
#OccupyICESF | @occupyicesf
original image (1200x900)
(Photo from @ztsamudzi)
original image (1094x1200)
(Photo from @AEMarling)
