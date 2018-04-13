Friday May 04





“It was the end of the world…and we were both fast asleep.” From the decadence and decay of a country’s most liberal city rises a powerful force its progressive populace can not controla desire to make a country great again, but at what cost? Outside, life is disappointing. So, quick come inside Berlin’s Kit Kat Klub of 1930, where the music is jumping, the girls and boys are willing, and absolutely anything can happen.



Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00, and Sundays at 3:00.



Post-Show TalkBack (Sun. May 6) and Pre-Show Talk (7:00, Fri, May 11) with the Director.



Tickets $20 adult, $15 students.



Tickets at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets:



No one turned away for lack of funds.



More info at



WARNING: This production may not be suitable for people under 18.



