top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 5/ 4/2018
Cabaret, the Musical
Date Friday May 04
Time 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley

1 Lawson Road, Kensington, CA 94707
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorTheatre of the Blue Moon
Cabaret, the musical by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and based on the book by Joe Masteroff, is presented by Theatre of the Blue Moon, directed by Erin Merritt, music direction by Scrumbly Koldewyn and featuring Clay David as the Emcee, Emily Radosevich as Sally, and Donna Davis* as Fraulein Schneider. 8pm on Fridays & Saturdays; 3pm on Sundays.

“It was the end of the world…and we were both fast asleep.” From the decadence and decay of a country’s most liberal city rises a powerful force its progressive populace can not controla desire to make a country great again, but at what cost? Outside, life is disappointing. So, quick come inside Berlin’s Kit Kat Klub of 1930, where the music is jumping, the girls and boys are willing, and absolutely anything can happen.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00, and Sundays at 3:00.

Post-Show TalkBack (Sun. May 6) and Pre-Show Talk (7:00, Fri, May 11) with the Director.

Tickets $20 adult, $15 students.

Tickets at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3399501 .

No one turned away for lack of funds.

More info at http://www.UUCB.org or 510-525-0302.

WARNING: This production may not be suitable for people under 18.

*Member, Actors Equity Association. An AEA-Approved Production.
cabaret-04-10-2018_page_1.png
For more event information:
http://uucb.org/events/cabaret-musical-fun...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 11:21 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code