|Rally & Petition Delivery for Stephon Clark!
|Date
|Thursday April 19
|Time
|9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
|Location Details
|
California Attorney General
1300 I St, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
Color of Change and Black Lives Matter Sacramento are working to get #Justice4StephonClark
Color of Change's petition met its signature goal and now it's time to deliver.
Thats where the community comes in!
District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert, we need you to press charges on these two officers now! We are tired of police in Sacramento murdering us in the street with no consequences.
Join us!
We will be meeting at the Attorney General's office (1300 I Street), and marching to the District Attorney's office (901 G Street) to hand deliver these signatures.
When: Thursday April 19, 2018
Where: Attorney General's Office
Time: 9:30-11am
Address: Starting at 1300 I Street, and arriving at 901 G Street
#ChargeThePolice
#Justice4StephonClark
