Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/19/2018
Rally & Petition Delivery for Stephon Clark!
Date Thursday April 19
Time 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
California Attorney General
1300 I St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
Color of Change and Black Lives Matter Sacramento are working to get #Justice4StephonClark

Color of Change's petition met its signature goal and now it's time to deliver.

Thats where the community comes in!

District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert, we need you to press charges on these two officers now! We are tired of police in Sacramento murdering us in the street with no consequences.

Join us!

We will be meeting at the Attorney General's office (1300 I Street), and marching to the District Attorney's office (901 G Street) to hand deliver these signatures.

When: Thursday April 19, 2018
Where: Attorney General's Office
Time: 9:30-11am
Address: Starting at 1300 I Street, and arriving at 901 G Street

#ChargeThePolice
#Justice4StephonClark
sm_justice_for_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1920x1200)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1737884332...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 10:50 PM
Add Your Comments
