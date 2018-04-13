From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Refugee Caravan Carries On to Defend the Right to Seek Asylum by Pueblo Sin Fronteras

Friday Apr 13th, 2018 5:20 PM

We call on the people of the United States to support and join our struggle. Already, allies from the Tohono O’odham people, the National Alliance of Domestic Workers, and the Palestine people have expressed solidarity. We hope that more people and organizations feel that our struggle is their struggle as well.