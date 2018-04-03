From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Pueblo Sin Fronteras Stands In Solidarity with the Refugee Caravan by Pueblo Sin Fronteras

Tuesday Apr 3rd, 2018 4:30 PM

The systemic violence encountered throughout the migrant route in Mexico is exacerbated by anti-immigrant enforcement policies backed by the U.S. government, fueled by the Mérida Initiative, and paid for by the people of the U.S. and Mexico.