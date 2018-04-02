top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
Banner spotted on Oakland freeway: Justice for Sahleem Tindle rally TODAY
by Oakland Resident
Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 8:44 AM
This banner was spotted on the freeway today in Oakland, calling for folks to come out TODAY, 4/2, at 3:30 PM at 1225 Fallon St Oakland to demand Justice for Sahleem Tindle, murdered by BART police.
tindle.jpeg
We've all seen the video! How is it that BART police officer Joseph Mateu has not already been charged with the murder of Sahleem Tindle, after he shot the 28 year old in the back three times? Join us to demand that Nancy O'Malley do her job and charge and prosecute Mateu for murder. O'Malley has yet to prosecute a single killer cop. It's time to break that unjust record!

The family asks that people wear white for this action.

Sahleem Tindle was murdered by BART Police Officer Joseph Mateu on January 3, 2018. He is now back on the job, after only a two week leave. The family demands: fire, arrest, charge and prosecute Joseph Mateu!

Justice 4 SAHLEEM TINDLE Killed by W. OAKLAND BART POLICE
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/03/...
