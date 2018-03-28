From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Demand D.A. O'Malley Charge Mateu with Murder of Sahleem Tindle
|Monday April 02
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
D.A. Nancy O'Malley's office
1225 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94612
|Critical Mass
|Anti Police-Terror Project
Let's show Nancy O'Malley that we want justice for the Tindle family! Please come and please invite everyone you know.
Sahleem Tindle was murdered by BART police officer Joseph Mateu on January 3, 2018, who shot Sahleem 3 times in the back. Please see Sahleem's mother Yolanda's statement about this below for more context.
We are asking that community members come out to a rally in support of the Tindle family on Monday, April 2. The Tindle family will be meeting with Nancy O'Malley and we want to let them know we support them.
#Justice4Sahleem #OMalleyChargeMateu
Justice for Sahleem Tindle! Haki Kwa Sahleem Haki Kwa Mkuu Sahleem
