Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Demand D.A. O'Malley Charge Mateu with Murder of Sahleem Tindle
Date Monday April 02
Time 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
D.A. Nancy O'Malley's office
1225 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
Let's show Nancy O'Malley that we want justice for the Tindle family! Please come and please invite everyone you know. 

Sahleem Tindle was murdered by BART police officer Joseph Mateu on January 3, 2018, who shot Sahleem 3 times in the back. Please see Sahleem's mother Yolanda's statement about this below for more context. 

We are asking that community members come out to a rally in support of the Tindle family on Monday, April 2. The Tindle family will be meeting with Nancy O'Malley and we want to let them know we support them.

#Justice4Sahleem #OMalleyChargeMateu

sm_sahleem_aptp_front_o.jpg
original image (1275x1875)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 3:39 PM
by Anti Police-Terror Project Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 3:39 PM
§Demand DA O'Malley Charge Mateu with Murder of Sahleem Tindle
by APTP Wednesday Mar 28th, 2018 10:14 PM
sm_shot-in-the-back-by-bart-police.jpg
original image (960x896)
Justice for Sahleem Tindle! Haki Kwa Sahleem Haki Kwa Mkuu Sahleem
