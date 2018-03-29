From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Environmental Study Comment Period Opens for East Meadow Development

On March 27, the University of California Santa Cruz released the draft environmental impact report (EIR) for the controversial proposal to develop the East Meadow of campus, an area that has been traditionally kept preserved as an open space. The deceptively titled "Student Housing West" project is now proposed to spread over two sites: Heller Drive on the west side of campus, and Hagar Drive on the East. Members of the public have until May 11 to comment on the East Meadow development proposal in writing, and the university is hosting two informational meetings to provide a forum for individuals to comment orally. The first meeting will be from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on May 2 at the Louden Nelson Community Center, located at 301 Center Street in Santa Cruz, and the second meeting will be from 5–7 p.m. on May 3 at the Cultural Center at Merrill College, located at Chinquapin Road on the UC Santa Cruz main campus.