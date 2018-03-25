Meeting of the Minds

Benefit Open Mic

2-6pm



COMMUNICATION.

HEALING.UNITY.SOLUTIONS



Sol Collective

2574 21st Street



Sunday

March 25th, 2018



All proceeds go to the family of Stephon Clark



#JusticeForZoe







https://www.facebook.com/SolCollective/ For more event information:

