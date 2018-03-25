From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday March 25
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Sol Collective
2574 21st St, Sacramento
|Concert/Show
|Dre-T
|
Meeting of the Minds
Benefit Open Mic
2-6pm
COMMUNICATION.
HEALING.UNITY.SOLUTIONS
Sol Collective
2574 21st Street
Sunday
March 25th, 2018
All proceeds go to the family of Stephon Clark
#JusticeForZoe
original image (960x952)
https://www.facebook.com/SolCollective/
https://www.facebook.com/SolCollective/
