North Korea: Land of the Soft Spoken Women



Mehmet Bayram made his bucket list come true when he visited the mysterious land of North Korea. His visit coincided with the 7th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, an event not held since 1980. He will share his experience and photographs during the time he was in the Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea. Daily lives, human faces, personal interactions with North Koreans will be the topic of the presentation.



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



