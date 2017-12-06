Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
North Korea: Land of the Soft Spoken Women
Mehmet Bayram made his bucket list come true when he visited the mysterious land of North Korea. His visit coincided with the 7th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, an event not held since 1980. He will share his experience and photographs during the time he was in the Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea. Daily lives, human faces, personal interactions with North Koreans will be the topic of the presentation.
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 – 10:30am-12:30pm
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to ICSS & NPML
