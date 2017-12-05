From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections $67 billion in tax cuts to 11 donor families to the GOP tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

>>>>>>> $67 billion in tax cuts to 11 donor families to the GOPBy Lynda Carson - December 5, 2017In what appears to be a blatant GOP kick back scheme masquerading as the so-called tax cuts and jobs act, reportedly 11 families that are major campaign contributors to Republican leaders in Congress are set to receive $67.5 billion alone in estate tax cuts, if Congress is able to reconcile the two tax bills voted on by the House and Senate recently.Making matters worse, the tax bill/kick back scheme will increase the national debt by $1.4 trillion dollars. The American public is opposed to this corporate tax swindle kick back scheme that will harm the chronically ill, elderly, and disabled, in addition to workers, students, nonprofit organizations, women, people of color, low-income and middle class families by cutting the budgets for Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, housing assistance programs, food stamp programs, Meals On Wheels, TANF, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and many healthcare programs including the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).Additionally, if the GOP is allowed to loot the treasury to such extremes in a kick back scheme to pay back some of their major campaign contributors, $67.5 billion is more than enough to cover 3 years worth of federal housing subsidies for over 2.5 million low-income, elderly, and disabled people being placed at risk of losing their Section 8 housing assistance if the catastrophic kick back scheme is not blocked by the American public.Campaign contributors - https://www.opensecrets.org/overview/topindivs.php More campaign contributors - https://www.opensecrets.org/overview/topindivs.php?view=hm&cycle=2016 Sheldon G. and Miriam Adelson - Las Vegas Sands/Adelson Drug Clinic, Las Vegas, will receive a $14,675,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $82,502,800 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Paul Singer - Elliot Management, New York, New York, will receive a $1,117,800,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after he contributed $26,062,953 to republicans,conservatives in 2016.John J. Ricketts and Marlene M. Ricketts - TD Ameritrade, will receive a $835,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $15,376,788 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Diane M. Hendricks - Abc supply, Beloit, Wisconsin, will receive a $2,077,800,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after she contributed $14,022,900 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Warren Stephens, Stephens Inc., Little Rock, Arkansas, will receive a $1,035,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after he contributed $13,742,513 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Kenneth C. Griffin and Anne D. Griffin, Citadel Invest Group/Aragon Global Management, Chicago, Illinois, will receive a $3,437,800,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $13,638,140 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Bernard Marcus and Billi Wilma Marcus Foundation, Atlanta, Georgia, will receive a $1,835,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $11,368,450 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Vincent K. McMahon and Linda E. McMahon - Greenwich, CT - World Wrestling Entertainment, will receive a $543,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $11,186,589 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Charles Koch and David Koch - Koch Industries, Wichita, Kansas, will receive a $38,631,200,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after Charles G. Koch and Elizabeth B. Koch of Koch industries contributed $4,039,700 to republicans/conservatives in 2016, which is shy of the real amount in millions of dollars given to the members of the GOP controlling Congress.Richard Sr. and Helen J. Devos - Amway/Alticor Inc, Grand Rapids, Michigan, will receive a $2,075,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $3,823,097 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.Stephen A. Wynn and Andrea Wynn - Casinos, resorts, real estate, Las Vegas, will receive a $1,275,600,000 estate tax cut, as part of a GOP kick back scheme after they contributed $1,215,900 to republicans/conservatives in 2016.According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, the tax bill (kick back scheme) will harm efforts to provide affordable housing.And they call this democracy…Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>