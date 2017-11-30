|
More
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
GOP tax deform bill is a kickback scheme for corporations and the filthy rich
The corporate media has failed in it’s reporting to point out that the present tax deform bill being debated in the Senate is nothing more than a massive corrupt kickback scheme to assist wealthy corporations and the filthy rich! To call your Member of Congress to say “NO” to the tax deform bills?:
Toll free number for the US Capitol Switchboard 1-866-220-0044 or 1-888-516-5820 - Call NOW and call often!
GOP tax deform bill is a kickback scheme for corporations and the filthy rich
By Lynda Carson - November 30, 2017
The current tax deform bill is so brutal in its scheme to give major tax breaks to corporations and the filthy rich, that it is nothing more than a massive corrupt kickback scheme to the fortune 500 companies and the filthy rich, masquerading as; “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”
The corporate media has failed in it’s reporting to point out that the present tax deform bill being debated in the Senate is nothing more than a massive corrupt kickback scheme to assist wealthy corporations and the filthy rich. This may be because many of the major media outlets reporting on the kickback schemes are owned by major corporations that will benefit by the tax breaks being offered to the rich, and the budget cutting proposals that will viciously harm the poor, and middle class. Economics 101.
Kickback schemes in America are as common as mom's apple pie, and Congress specializes in kickback schemes that allows wealthy donors to make massive campaign contributions, in return for political favors that benefit wealthy corporations and the filthy rich, especialy tax breaks.
Many politicians have been convicted of crimes through the years, and reportedly ninety percent of the corporations that were criminally convicted between between 1989 and 2000 contributed to the Republican Party in 2012. Surprise, surprise.
The Republican kickback scheme system is so open and blatantly corrupt that reportedly during August of 2017, Bob Heghmann, 70, of Virginia Beach filed a lawsuit against the GOP, accusing the GOP of fraud and racketeering because the GOP raised millions of dollars in campaign contributions while knowing they would not be able to overturn the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), as they promised to do. Heghmann claims he has standing to sue the GOP for not keeping its promise to overturn Obamacare because he has contributed $876 to the GOP.
There is plenty of other evidence that kickback schemes are common practice in Congress to benefit the rich and powerful, including what is occurring NOW with the flawed so-called tax deform bill known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” that is about to be passed in the Senate.
The “Tax Deform Bill Wages War” On The Poor And Middle Class
On November 2, 2017, corrupt Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the House tax deform bill known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” that accelerates the WAR against the poor and middles class by giving major tax breaks to corporations and the filthy rich, while screwing the poor and middles class.
The Senate is working on their own tax deform bill at the moment that is skewed in favor of corporations and the filthy rich, and it needs to be reconciled with the House bill known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” after the legislation is passed by the full Senate.
Corrupt politician Kevin Brady is in the pocket of wealthy corporations and major industries. The top contributors to Kevin Brady in 2017 include Met Life Inc., Anadarko Petroleum, US Anesthesia Partners, and the Blackstone Group. The top industries that contributed to Kevin Brady in 2017 include securities and investment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals/health products, and health professionals.
While attacking the elderly with budget cutting proposals, including the chronically ill, and disabled, in addition to workers, students, nonprofit organizations, women, people of color, low-income and middle class families by cutting the budgets for Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, housing assistance programs, food stamp programs, Meals On Wheels, TANF, Skilled Nursing Facilities, healthcare programs including the Affordable Care Act, Kevin Brady (R-TX) is promoting a kickback scheme that benefits corporations and the filthy rich with massive tax breaks that they do not need because they already hide their wealth in offshore tax havens.
Meanwhile, corrupt Ways and Means politician Kevin Brady (R-TX) has been raking in millions of dollars from corporations and the filthy rich, who pay him to do their bidding. The present Senate tax deform bill being proposed will leave millions of Americans worse off than they currently are, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The GOP knows who it represents. The GOP does not represent the poor or middle class. The GOP works for and represents Wall Street, fortune 500 corporations, billionaires and millionaires, and the tax deform bill being debated clearly reveals this to be true because it is so skewed in favor of the underserving rich, while viciously bludgeoning the interests of the poor, and the middle class.
Republican Campaign Contributors Who Will Benefit From The Current Senate Deform Tax Bill Being Debated
Wealthy campaign contributors to the GOP who will benefit from the proposed tax deform bill presently being debated in the Senate include Richard E. Uihlein of Lake Forest, Illinois, and his company Uline Inc. Reportedly, Richard E. Uihlein is a major campaign contributor to Roy Moore, the politician accused of being a pedophile in Alabama. Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein contributed at least $14.9 million to the GOP in 2016.
Koch Industries has a corrupting influence on the GOP, and reportedly plan to spend as much as $400 million to control Congress during 2018. Charles Koch contributed $6 million to the GOP in 2016.
According to the Washington Post, major republican campaign contributors Miriam and Sheldon Adelson contributed $52.7 million in 2016, Robert Mercer contributed $21.2 million in 2016, Paul Singer contributed $19,8 million in 2016, Maurice Han Greenberg contributed $15.3 million in 2016, Marlene & Joe Ricketts contributed $14.4 million in 2016, Ronald Cameron contributed $13.9 million in 2016, Kenneth C. Griffin contributed $11.6 million in 2016, Warren Stephens contributed $11.2 million in 2016, Diane Hendricks contributed $9.1 million in 2016, Bernard Marcus contributed $8.4 million in 2016, Norman Braman contributed $7.3 million in 2016, the Wilks Family contributed $7 million in 2016, Alexandra & Steven Cohen contributed $6.1 million in 2016, Robert McNair contributed $6.1 million in 2016, the Devos Family contributed $5.1 million in 2016, Jerrold Perencho contributed $5.1 million in 2016, Lawrence Ellison contributed $5.1 million in 2016, Jeffrey Yass contributed $4.1 million in 2016, Michael Vlock contributed $4.3 million in 2016, Leonard Blavatnik contributed $3.8 million in 2016, William Obernorf contributed $3.7 million in 20016, Benjamin Leon Jr. contributed $3.5 million in 2016, Jackson Stephens Jr. contributed $3.3 million in 2016, Cliff Asnes contributed $3.2 million in 2016, Linda McMahon contributed $3.2 million in 2016, Julian Robertson contributed $3.1 million in 2016, Miguel Fernandez contributed $3.1 million in 2016, and Seth Klarman contributed $2.9 million in 2016.
All the above Republican weasels contributing to the GOP will benefit from the GOP Senate tax deform bill being proposed in the Senate presently, and the ruthless buzzards are counting on the offsets to occur by cutting domestic programs including Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, housing assistance programs, food stamp programs, Meals On Wheels, TANF, Skilled Nursing Facilities, healthcare programs including the Affordable Care Act in addition to many other programs assisting the American population.
Some of the wealthy influencers who will benefit from the tax deform bill known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” are close to the Trump Administration. They already have offshore connections to hide their massive wealth, and corporate connections in offshore tax havens they use as a way to avoid paying taxes. The influencers include the Koch Brothers, Randal Quarrels, Setphen Schwarzian, Carl Ichan, Sheldon G. Adelson, Thomas J. Barrack Jr, Rex Tillerson, Geoffrey Palmer, Robert mercer, Gary Cohn, Paul E. Singer, Steve Wynn, and Wilbur Ross.
Being filthy rich is not good enough for the above lost souls who want more, because they want MORE in the form of tax breaks, that can be achieved by offsetting the tax breaks by having people lose their assistance from our nation's domestic programs through budget cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SSI, housing assistance programs, public education, libraries, food stamp programs, Meals On Wheels, TANF, Skilled Nursing Facilities, healthcare programs including the Affordable Care Act in addition to many other programs assisting the American population.
Bribing the GOP with millions of dollars for conducting a kickback scheme known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” that hurts the poor and middle class, by giving major tax breaks to the rich and major corporations is how the corrupt game is played.
Offshore tax havens for mega-trusts reveals others who will benefit from the kickback scheme taking place that is known as the Senate tax deform bill that is presently being debated. This includes many wealthy corporations using tax havens, while contributing millions to the GOP as their lobbyists are demanding major tax breaks, as part of a kickback scheme tax deform bill, known as “H.R.1 - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments