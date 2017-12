The corporate media has failed in it’s reporting to point out that the present tax deform bill being debated in the Senate is nothing more than a massive corrupt kickback scheme to assist wealthy corporations and the filthy rich! To call your Member of Congress to say “NO” to the tax deform bills?:Toll free number for the US Capitol Switchboard 1-866-220-0044 or 1-888-516-5820 - Call NOW and call often!