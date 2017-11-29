From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections List of Republican Senators who voted in favor tax deform bill tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 11:59 PM by Lynda Carson To call your Member of Congress to say “NO” to the tax deform bills?:



Toll free number for the US Capitol Switchboard 1-866-220-0044





By Lynda Carson — November 29, 2017



On November 29, 2017, 48 Democrats voted against the GOP’s disastrous tax bill up for consideration that screws the poor and middle class by proposing $1.5 Trillion in tax cuts for the filthy rich.



In contrast, 52 Republicans voted in favor of begining a period of debate for the despicable tax bill that favors the rich. A debate that may last up to 20 hours. A final vote on the legislation will occur after debate, and a series of votes on amendments. The House and Senate will have to reconcile the differences between the two competing tax bills, before a final vote occurs.



For what these despicable Senate corporate myrmidons are proposing to do to the American people on behalf of the filthy rich, it appears that if they got what they deserved, they may be 6 feet under someday if the American public ever got their hands on them.



I am not advocating any kind of violence towards anyone. But considering what has happened to Mayor Harvey Milk, President Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Huey Long, Gabby Giffords, President Abe Lincoln, President James Garfield, President William McKinley, including many other American politicians that have been shot, it appears that when riled up, the gun manufacturers have made it so easy for anyone to get guns, that the American public does not have any qualms about shooting or killing politicians that have pissed them off. Indeed, considering that around 500 people were shot in Las Vegas recently, the gun manufacturers have contributed to these very dangerous times.



What the despicable GOP is doing to the American public with



The Republicans who voted for the despicable tax deform bill vote according to the New York Times:



Lamar Alexander Tenn.

Y



John Barrasso Wyo.

Y



Roy Blunt Mo.

Y



John Boozman Ark.

Y



Richard M. Burr N.C.

Y



Shelley Moore Capito W.Va.

Y



Bill Cassidy La.

Y



Thad Cochran Miss.

Y



John Cornyn Tex.

Y



Tom Cotton Ark.

Y



Michael D. Crapo Idaho

Y



Ted Cruz Tex.

Y



Michael B. Enzi Wyo.

Y



Joni Ernst Iowa

Y



Deb Fischer Neb.

Y



Cory Gardner Colo.

Y



Lindsey Graham S.C.

Y



Charles E. Grassley Iowa

Y



Orrin G. Hatch Utah

Y



Dean Heller Nev.

Y



John Hoeven N.D.

Y



James M. Inhofe Okla.

Y



Johnny Isakson Ga.

Y



John Kennedy La.

Y



Mike Lee Utah

Y



John McCain Ariz.

Y



Mitch McConnell Ky.

Y



Jerry Moran Kan.

Y



Lisa Murkowski Alaska

Y



Rand Paul Ky.

Y



David Perdue Ga.

Y



Rob Portman Ohio

Y



Jim Risch Idaho

Y



Pat Roberts Kan.

Y



Mike Rounds S.D.

Y



Marco Rubio Fla.

Y



Ben Sasse Neb.

Y



Tim Scott S.C.

Y



Richard C. Shelby Ala.

Y



Luther Strange Ala.

Y



Dan Sullivan Alaska

Y



John Thune S.D.

Y



Thom Tillis N.C.

Y



Patrick J. Toomey Pa.

Y



Roger Wicker Miss.

Y



Todd Young Ind.

Y





6 had concerns:



Susan Collins Me.

Y



Bob Corker Tenn.

Y



Steve Daines Mont.

Y



Jeff Flake Ariz.

Y



Ron Johnson Wis.

Y



James Lankford Okla.

Y



Meanwhile, the GOP’s racist mad dog commander in chief made global headlines today by retweeting some



That would be comparable to honoring a group of Jews in front of a portrait of Hitler.



These are insane times.



Lynda Carson may be reached at



