From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Careers will tumble, privatized land values will fall: the walking tour
Date Saturday December 02
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
The careers of numerous professionals are staggering or gone kaput over allegations and, in some instances proven charges of sexual harassment. The end of the culture of countenancing, indulging, and accommodating sexual harassment would seem to require the somewhat brutal end of professional careers of those who have lived into the current and correct expectation that "acting on impulse or design" is unacceptable.

The chief argument thrown up against shifting public policy towards socializing land values is that the current generation of real estate owners who invested in their land expecting to see a private gain will be financially harmed by implementing a property tax that recovers the value of land for society.

Come along on a walking tour surveying San Francisco social movements that posits that just as ending systemically exonerated sexual predation requires the severe end of many a professional career, so the end of rampant, normalized theft of land values requires a particular generation to amputate its private investment in owning Planet Earth.

FREE, but unsettling.

--

[ David Giesen preaches the benefits of a land value tax on his “Land, Buildings, and Revolutionaries” walking tour. ]
For more event information:
https://www.modernluxury.com/san-francisco...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 12:22 PM
