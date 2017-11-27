From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 12/ 2/2017

12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the US Date Saturday December 02 Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details California State University-Dominguez Hills, Loker Student Union, 3rd Floor, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson, CA]

Event Type Conference Organizer/Author Organizing Committee For Binational Conferenc

BINATIONAL CONFERENCE PROGRAM



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1





• RECEPTION FOR INTERNATIONAL GUEST SPEAKERS / Meet and Greet (7 pm to 9 pm)





[Doubletree Hotel, 2 Civic Plaza Dr. Carson, CA]



* * * * *



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2





[Saturday plenary sessions and workshops all at California State University-Dominguez Hills, Loker Student Union, 3rd Floor, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson, CA]





• REGISTRATION & SIGN-UP FOR WORKSHOPS (9 am to 9:30 am)





• MORNING PLENARY SESSION



(9:30 am to 11 am)





* Chairpersons opening session:



- Nativo Lopez, Senior Adviser, Hermandad Mexicana-La Original



- Ivonne Heinze Balcazar, Director, Department of Modern Languages, CSU-Dominguez Hills; Women’s Caucus Rep, Dominguez Hills chapter of the California Faculty Association, Carson, CA





* Welcoming remarks



- Claudia Mendoza, Executive Board, Dominguez Hills chapter of the California Faculty Association, Carson, CA





* Keynote Speakers



* Rusty Hicks, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO (On the fight against NAFTA and for labor rights)



* Baldemar Velasquez, President, Farm Labor Organizing Committee, FLOC, AFL-CIO, Toledo, OH (On the fight against union-busting of FLOC in North Carolina and the JR Reynolds “Vuse” Boycott)



* Ivonne Heinze Balcazar, Director, Department of Modern Languages, CSU-Dominguez Hills; Exec. Bd., CFA CSUDH, Carson, CA (On language & culture in the era of NAFTA)



* Al Rojas, Second Vice Pres., Sacramento LCLAA, AFL-CIO; Founding member and organizer, United Farm Workers (In support of Conference’s main demands)



* Carmen Mata, Representative, Alianza de Organizaciones and SINDJA farmworkers’ union, San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico (On the struggle of the San Quintin farmworkers)



* Victor Enrique Favela Rocha, International Representative, National Telephone Workers Union of the Mexican Republic and UNT, Mexico (On the fight against NAFTA and Privatizations in Mexico)



* Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, Immigration attorney; Director, Community Empowerment (On the fight against deportations and the Wall of Shame, and for Papers for All and a Clean DREAM act)



* Maria Rivera, Asamblea Popular de Tijuana, Mexico (On behalf of the Mexican BinationaL Conference Mexico Organizing Committee)



* Scott Houldieson, Vice President, UAW 551, Chicago; Convener, Workers Solidarity Action Network (On the struggle against NAFTA and for trade union rights in the US)



PLUS

- Greetings from San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico, farmworker leaders via skype, and



- Greetings from Binational Conference Organizing Committee, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, via skype





* * * * * * * * * * * *







• FIRST SESSION OF WORKSHOPS



(11:15 am to 12:45 pm)





Three concurrent workshops





1) The Fight to Cancel NAFTA, CAFTA and all bilateral “free trade” agreements — and cross-border organizing: Next steps



* Luis Carlos Haro, OPT Tijuana, Coordinator, Bina



* William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology, University of California at Santa Barbara



• Alan Benjamin, Representation, San Francisco Labor Council (AFL-CIO)



* Yesenia Portillo, LA CISPES



* Juan José Bocanegra, El Comité, Seattle, WA





* * *







2) The Fight Against the Privatization of Public Education in the U.S. and Mexico



* Rosemary Lee, Tri-National Coalition Against Privatization of Education, United Teachers of Los Angeles



* Leonor Marisela Ortega Domínguez, Professor, UABC, Mexicali, Mexico



* Michael Dominguez, UTLA Substitute Teacher



* Junnie Verceles, UTLA chair Unjustly Housed Teachers Committee



* Dean Murakami, President, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers AFT 2279; Vice President, Sacramento Central Labor Council







* * *







3) The Fight Against the Wall of Shame & Deportations, for a Clean Dream Act, and in defense of Temporary Protective Status for Central American and Caribbean refugees



* Melina Juarez, PhD candidate Political Science; Raza Graduate Student Association, University of New Mexico



* Angela Sanbrano, CARECEN; Central American refugee and anti-CAFTA organizer



* Xochilt Sanchez, LA CISPES



* Sergio Trujillo, DACA recipient, Hermandad Mexicana



* Carlos Arango, CASA Aztlan, Chicago







• LUNCH (12:45 pm to 2 pm)





• SECOND SESSION OF WORKSHOPS



(2 pm to 3:30 pm)





Three concurrent workshops





4) The Struggle for Women’s Rights in the Era of NAFTA



* Maria Rosa Ibarra, UFCW, Los Angeles



* María Rivera, Asamblea Popular de Tijuana, Mexico



* Rose Rangel Vergara, Exec. Bd., National LCLAA; President, California State LCLAA (AFL-CIO)



* Rosario Ramirez, SEIU United Service Workers West, Sacramento, CA



* Carmen Mata, Alianza de Organizaciones, San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico



* * *



5) The Struggle for Labor Rights and Unionization on Both Sides of the Border (fight against the labor “reform” and union-busting in Mexico; & the fight to stop “right to work”, Janus and ICE in the U.S.)



* Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher, Richmond, CA



* David Huerta, SEIU, Justice for Janitors



* Chloe Osmer, Organizing Director,, LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO



* Fátima García, Secretary, Sacramento LCLAA; member, SEIU USWW



* Maquiladora worker, Cd. Juarez, Chihuaha, Mexico







* * *







6) The Fight for Quality Public Healthcare on both sides of the border (halting and reversing the privatization of IMSS and ISSSTE in Mexico; defense of Medicaid and fight for single payer in the U.S.)



* Karen Bernal, Chair, Progressive Caucus, California Democratic Party; community activist, Sacramento, CA



* Desiree Rojas, President, Sacramento LCLAA (AFL-CIO)



* Jerry Levinsky, member, SEIU 509; Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Amherst, MA



* Leonardo Olivares Marin, OPT Tijuana



* * * * * * * * * *



• THIRD SESSION OF WORKSHOPS



(3:45 pm to 5:15 pm)



Three concurrent workshops



7) The Nuts and Bolts of Organizing Boycotts, Nationally and Internationally: The Driscoll’s Boycott and the “Vuse” JR Reynolds Boycott



* Baldemar Velasquez, President, FLOC, AFL-CIO



* Al Rojas, Vice President, LCLAA Sacramento chapter



* María Cervantes, Rep., Fresno Boycott Committee



* Francisco Chavez Romero, Unión del Barrio, San Diego, CA



* Juan Martinez, Farmworker, San Quintin, México



* * *

8) The Youth Struggle in the Era of NAFTA & “Free Trade”



* Erick Campana, Student, UABC - Mexicali, Mexico



* Fernando Buitimea, Students in Defense of Public Education, Tijuana, Mexico



* Emiliano Raya Aguilar, MIR, México



* Student activists from CSU Fullerton



* * *



9) NAFTA, the Environment, & Workers’ Health and Safety

* Roman Ortiz - Movimiento en Defensa del Parque Benito Juárez - Tijuana



* Susana Prieto Terrazas, Attorney, organizer, Maquiladora Workers, Ciudad Juarez, México



* Diana Arangure, Mexicali Resiste!



* Steve Zeltzer, CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild, Chair, Human Rights Committee







* * * * * * * * * *







• SATURDAY EVENING PLENARY SESSION



(5:30 pm to 7 pm)





[Second set of keynote speakers, interspersed with Reports from the 9 Workshops, focused on action proposals emanating from workshops. Each workshop will select a note-taker who will present the conclusions of the workshop; Discussion and Implementation of Workshop Decisions will be Sunday, Dec. 3]





* Second Plenary Session chairpersons



* Desiree Rojas, Pres., Sacramento LCLAA, AFL-CIO



* Alan Benjamin, Representative, San Francisco Labor Council, AFL-CIO





* Keynote Speakers:



* Stan Santos, Exec. Bd and representative, Fresno Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO



* Olga Miranda, President, SEIU Local 87, San Francisco



* Dean Murakami, President, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers AFT 2279; Vice President, Sacramento Central Labor Council



* William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology and Global and International Studies, University of California-Santa Barbara



* Susana Prieto Terrazas, Attorney, organizer, maquiladora workers, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico



* Steve Zeltzer, United Public Workers for Action; Workers Solidarity Action Network, San Francisco



* Jim Lafferty, Executive Director, National Lawyers Guild-Los Angeles





SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3





* Action Plan Plenary Session (9:30 am to 1 pm)





[Union Hall of United Steelworkers of America, 1200 E. 220th Street - Carson, Calif.]





— Implementation of Action Campaigns from 9 Workshops: Next steps — and excerpts from written messages to conference from:



- Canada



- Haiti



- Peru



- Ecuador



- Chile



- Brazil



* Closing Comments by Conference Co-Chairpersons







* * * * *







ORGANIZATIONAL ENDORSEMENTS







Initial Conference Call issued by 100 prominent unionists & activists in Mexico and the U.S. (for full list, see attachment or go to





Organizational endorsements (partial list): Hermandad Mexicana-La Original; Sacramento LCLAA (AFL-CIO); Asociaciones de Organizaciones por la Justicia Social (San Quintin); Farm Labor Organizing Committee, (FLOC, AFL-CIO); Sindicato Nacional de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA), México; Sacramento Labor Council (AFL-CIO); San Francisco Labor Council (AFL-CIO); Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas (SME); Frente Auténtico del Trabajo (FAT); Sindicato Nacional de Telefonistas de la República Mexicana; California State Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA-AFL-CIO); California Faculty Association CSU Dominguez Hills; Comité Promotor Mexicano de la Conferencia Binacional (sede Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas); Department of Modern Languages, CSU Dominguez Hills; UAW Local 551; Labor Fightback Network; OPT Tijuana; The Organizer; SEIU 1000; Fresno Central Labor Council; Haiti Liberté; Asociación de Padres por una Educación de Calidad, Tijuana; Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Noroeste de México; Workers Solidarity Action Network; Coordinadora Nacional de Petroleros Mexicanos, Villahermosa, Tabasco; Comisión Promotora de la Nueva Central de Trabajadores Sur Sureste de México.







* * * * *







INITIAL ENDORSERS OF THE BINATIONAL CONFERENCE IN THE UNITED STATES:







• Baldemar Velasquez, President, Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC, AFL-CIO), Toledo, OH; • Alan Benjamin, Member, Continuations Committee, Mumbai Conference Against War & Exploitation, Delegate, SF Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Eduardo Rosario, President, New York City Labor Council for, Latin American Advancement (AFL-CIO), Brooklyn, NY; • Nativo Lopez, Senior Advisor, Hermandad Mexicana Nacional “La Original”, Los Angeles, CA; • Chris Silvera, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 808 International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Long Island City, NY; • Nancy Wohlforth, Sec.- retary-Treasurer Emerita, OPEIU, Washington, DC; • Al Rojas, LCLAA-Sacramento AFL-CIO, Sacramento, CA; • Saladin Muhammad, Southern Workers Assembly, Rocky Mount, NC; • Colia Clark, National Coordinator, Judicial Violence Symposium, Harlem, NY; • William I. Robinson, Professor of Global and International Studies, UCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; • Sara Flounders, Co-Director, International Action Center, New York, NY; • Erin McKee, President, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Mt. Pleasant, SC; • Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Delmar, NY; • Itzel Medina, Immigrant rights organizer, San Francisco, CA; • Clarence Thomas, Past Secretary-Treasurer (retired), ILWU Local 10, Co-chair, Million Worker March Movement, Oakland, CA; • Rodrigo Toscano, Labor Institute / United Steelworkers, National Projector Director for Health, Safety, and Environment, New Orleans, LA; • Donna Dewitt, President Emeritus, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Swansea, SC; • Katherine Black, Co-Convener, US Labor Against the War, Philadelphia, PA; • David Swanson, Director of World Beyond War, Campaign Coordinator of RootsAction.org, Charlottesville, VA; • Nnamdi Lumum­ba, State Organizer, Ujima People’s Progress Party, Baltimore, MD; • Gene Bruskin, Co-Founder, USLAW; trade unionist, Silver Spring, MD; • Jim Lafferty, Executive Director Emeritus, National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles, CA; • Mary Prophet, Member, USLAW Nat’l Steering Committee, Delegate, Alameda County Labor Committee, Berkeley, CA; • Ralph Schoenman, Taking Aim, Vallejo, CA; • Mya Shone, Taking Aim, Vallejo, CA; • Allan Fisher, AFT 2121 delegate to , San Francisco Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Traven Leyshon, President, Green Mountain Labor Council, AFL-CIO, Montpelier, VT; • Julia John, Ujima People’s Progress Party, Baltimore, MD; • Laurence H. Shoup, UAW 1981 ret., Oakland, CA; • Melina Juárez, Ph.D Candidate, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM; • Dennis Gallie, UAW 249 retired member, Kansas City, MO; • Rodger Scott, Past President, AFT 2121, Current Executive Board Member & Delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Jerry Levinsky, Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Member, SEIU 509, Amherst, MA; • Haldon C. Sutton, Executive Board Member at Large, SW Florida UAW Retired Workers Council (for id only), North Port, FL; • Larry Duncan, CWA 14408 (Retired), Chicago, IL; • James M. Wallrabenstein, Social Justice Activist, Spokane, WA; • Lindsay Curtis, Editorial Board, The Organizer Newspaper, Sacramento, CA; • Elizabeth C Wright, Social justice activist, San Francisco, CA; • Steve Early, Member, Richmond Progressive Alliance, and Pacific Media Workers Guild/ News Guild/CWA, Richmond, CA; • Thomas Bias, National Secretary, Labor Fightback Network, Flanders, NJ; • Gayle McLaughlin, Former Mayor of Richmond, CA and Candidate for Lt. Governor of California 2018, Richmond, CA; • Timothy Stinson, Socialist Organizer, Albany, OR; • Don Bryant, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, President, Cleveland, OH; • C.T. Weber, Peace and Freedom Party of California, Legislative Committee Chair, Sacramento, CA; • Rolando Revilla Jr., FLOC, Toledo, OH; • Julian Kunnie, First Nations Enforcement Agency, Tucson, AZ; • Mark Weber, Social justice activist, Cleveland, OH; • Dan Kaplan , Executive Secretary, AFT Local 1943, the San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers, San Mateo, CA ; • Michael Carano, Teamsters Local 348, retired, Tallmadge, OH; • Carol E Gay, President, NJ State Industrial Union Council, Brick, NJ; • Jeffrey Segal, National Organization of Legal Services Workers, UAW Local 2320, Louisville, KY; • David Walters, Member, IBEW 1245 (retired), San Francisco, CA; • Millie Phillips, Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Oakland, CA; • Todd Jelen, Member, American Federation of Musicians (AFL-CIO), Brook Park, OH; • Sarah-Emily Carter, Administration Assistant, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Swansea, SC; • Mary Findley, Vice Chair, Lorain County Forward, Amherst, OH; • Cindy Fanderys, Peace Action (retiree), Cleveland, OH; • Cindy Sheehan, Executive Director, Cindy Sheehan Soapbox, Vacaville, CA; • Bill Shields, Member, AFT 2121, San Francisco, CA; • Barry Hermanson, SF Green Party, San Francisco, CA. • Jeff Mackler, Socialist Action.







INITIAL ENDORSERS OF THE BINATIONAL CONFERENCE IN MEXICO:



• Luis Carlos Haro, OPT Tijuana, Coordinador Campaña Binacional en México; • Alianza de Organizaciones Nacional Estatal y Municipal por la Justicia Social, San Quintin, Baja California; • Sindicato Independiente Nacional de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA); • Comisión Ciudadana de Derechos Humanos del Noroeste, A.C; • Fidel Sanchez, Secretario General, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Bonifacio Martínez Cruz, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Lorenzo Rodriguez Jimenez, Secretario General, SINDJA; • Venustiano Cruz Hernández, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Octavio Angel Lopez, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Fernando Serrano Monroy, Secretario General del Sindicato Único Independiente de los Colegios de Bachilleres de Chiapas SUITCOBACH; • Fernanda Justo, OPT Jalisco; • Mario Roldán Robledo, Dirigente del Consejo Central de Lucha de la Sección 40 SNTE – CNTE; • Muriel Gómez, Dirigente del Consejo Central de Lucha de la Sección 40 SNTE – CNTE; • Daniel Gómez Mesa, Nueva Central de Trabajadores Sindicalista de la Sección 7 del SNTE- CNTE, región Frontera Comalapa; • Daniel Martínez Velasco, Comi­sión promotora de la Nueva Central de Trabajadores sur sureste de México; • Raúl Drouvalliet Patiño, Coordinadora Nacional de Petroleros Mexicanos, Villahermosa, Tabasco; • Mario Díaz Ortega, Coordinadora en Defensa de PEMEX, Minatitlán, Veracruz; • José Raúl Calleja Lacorti, Coordinadora Estatal Democrática de la Sección 50 de SNTSA; • Susana Prieto Terrazas, Asociación Obrer@s Maquiler@s de Ciudad Juárez y Movimiento de Resistencia Civil del Estado de Chihuahua; • Fredy Rodríguez Méndez, sindicalista Sección 7 SNTE- CNTE; • Roger Cerda Medina, Secretario de Organización de la Delegación D-IV 9 Jubilados y Pensionados; • Carlos Misael Palma López, CORCI México; • Melquiades Velueta Velueta, Coordinadora Democrática de la Salud, Sección 50, SNTSA, región Palenque, Chiapas; • Russel Aguilar Brindis, Secretario General Delegacional Escuelas Secundarias Técnicas, Sección VII SNTE-CNTE; • Gilberto Montes Vázquez, OPT Chiapas; • Wilner Metelus, Presidente del Comité Ciudadano de Defensa de los Naturalizados y Afroamexicanos; • Hugo Castro Vázquez, Coordinador de la organización Ángeles sin Fronteras en Baja California; • Mónica Acosta Zamora, National Political Campaign for the Freedom of Ramsey Muñíz; • Unión General de Obreros y Campesinos de México Bandera Roja; • Guillermo Almeyra, escritor y periodista; • Sara Fernández, Grupo Gestor Águilas de Baja California, Tijuana; • Cirilo Gómez, profesor Tecate; • Asociación de Padres por una Educación de Calidad, Tijuana; • Ubaldo Rosas Valladeres, Jornalero Agrícola San Quintín; • Alejandra Rivera Arvizu, OPT Tijuana; • María Rivera, OPT Tijuana; • Joaquín Torres, OPT Tijuana; • Christian Santana, Estudiantes en Defensa de la Educación Pública; • Juan Carlos Vargas, CORCI México; • Jesús Casillas Arredondo, OPT Mexicali; • Carlos Rosales, Profesor de UABC; • Manuel Hernández, Profesor de preparatoria, BC; • Abril Angélica Rodríguez Martínez, activista en el movimiento feminista y en defensa del agua, Mexicali, Baja California; • Juan Antonio Avalos Rojas, STUNAM; • Eduardo Félix, Estudiante San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; • Erick Omar Jimenez Campaña, estudiante UABC; • Liliana Plumeda, OPT Mexicali; • Marco Morales, Activista de Mexicali Resiste; • Teresa Saavedra Talavera, Partido Popular Socialista de México; • Laura Benítez, Movimiento Ateo Feminista Internacional; • Emiliano Raya Aguilar, Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria; • Ismael Ruiz, Asistente de Investigación.





(Note: All titles & organizations for individuals are listed for identification only.) 12/2-3 LA Binational Conference To Cancel NAFTA and Unite Workers Of Mexico and the USBINATIONAL CONFERENCE PROGRAMFRIDAY, DECEMBER 1• RECEPTION FOR INTERNATIONAL GUEST SPEAKERS / Meet and Greet (7 pm to 9 pm)[Doubletree Hotel, 2 Civic Plaza Dr. Carson, CA]* * * * *SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2[Saturday plenary sessions and workshops all at California State University-Dominguez Hills, Loker Student Union, 3rd Floor, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson, CA]• REGISTRATION & SIGN-UP FOR WORKSHOPS (9 am to 9:30 am)• MORNING PLENARY SESSION(9:30 am to 11 am)* Chairpersons opening session:- Nativo Lopez, Senior Adviser, Hermandad Mexicana-La Original- Ivonne Heinze Balcazar, Director, Department of Modern Languages, CSU-Dominguez Hills; Women’s Caucus Rep, Dominguez Hills chapter of the California Faculty Association, Carson, CA* Welcoming remarks- Claudia Mendoza, Executive Board, Dominguez Hills chapter of the California Faculty Association, Carson, CA* Keynote Speakers* Rusty Hicks, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO (On the fight against NAFTA and for labor rights)* Baldemar Velasquez, President, Farm Labor Organizing Committee, FLOC, AFL-CIO, Toledo, OH (On the fight against union-busting of FLOC in North Carolina and the JR Reynolds “Vuse” Boycott)* Ivonne Heinze Balcazar, Director, Department of Modern Languages, CSU-Dominguez Hills; Exec. Bd., CFA CSUDH, Carson, CA (On language & culture in the era of NAFTA)* Al Rojas, Second Vice Pres., Sacramento LCLAA, AFL-CIO; Founding member and organizer, United Farm Workers (In support of Conference’s main demands)* Carmen Mata, Representative, Alianza de Organizaciones and SINDJA farmworkers’ union, San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico (On the struggle of the San Quintin farmworkers)* Victor Enrique Favela Rocha, International Representative, National Telephone Workers Union of the Mexican Republic and UNT, Mexico (On the fight against NAFTA and Privatizations in Mexico)* Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, Immigration attorney; Director, Community Empowerment (On the fight against deportations and the Wall of Shame, and for Papers for All and a Clean DREAM act)* Maria Rivera, Asamblea Popular de Tijuana, Mexico (On behalf of the Mexican BinationaL Conference Mexico Organizing Committee)* Scott Houldieson, Vice President, UAW 551, Chicago; Convener, Workers Solidarity Action Network (On the struggle against NAFTA and for trade union rights in the US)PLUS- Greetings from San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico, farmworker leaders via skype, and- Greetings from Binational Conference Organizing Committee, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, via skype* * * * * * * * * * * *• FIRST SESSION OF WORKSHOPS(11:15 am to 12:45 pm)Three concurrent workshops1) The Fight to Cancel NAFTA, CAFTA and all bilateral “free trade” agreements — and cross-border organizing: Next steps* Luis Carlos Haro, OPT Tijuana, Coordinator, Bina* William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology, University of California at Santa Barbara• Alan Benjamin, Representation, San Francisco Labor Council (AFL-CIO)* Yesenia Portillo, LA CISPES* Juan José Bocanegra, El Comité, Seattle, WA* * *2) The Fight Against the Privatization of Public Education in the U.S. and Mexico* Rosemary Lee, Tri-National Coalition Against Privatization of Education, United Teachers of Los Angeles* Leonor Marisela Ortega Domínguez, Professor, UABC, Mexicali, Mexico* Michael Dominguez, UTLA Substitute Teacher* Junnie Verceles, UTLA chair Unjustly Housed Teachers Committee* Dean Murakami, President, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers AFT 2279; Vice President, Sacramento Central Labor Council* * *3) The Fight Against the Wall of Shame & Deportations, for a Clean Dream Act, and in defense of Temporary Protective Status for Central American and Caribbean refugees* Melina Juarez, PhD candidate Political Science; Raza Graduate Student Association, University of New Mexico* Angela Sanbrano, CARECEN; Central American refugee and anti-CAFTA organizer* Xochilt Sanchez, LA CISPES* Sergio Trujillo, DACA recipient, Hermandad Mexicana* Carlos Arango, CASA Aztlan, Chicago• LUNCH (12:45 pm to 2 pm)• SECOND SESSION OF WORKSHOPS(2 pm to 3:30 pm)Three concurrent workshops4) The Struggle for Women’s Rights in the Era of NAFTA* Maria Rosa Ibarra, UFCW, Los Angeles* María Rivera, Asamblea Popular de Tijuana, Mexico* Rose Rangel Vergara, Exec. Bd., National LCLAA; President, California State LCLAA (AFL-CIO)* Rosario Ramirez, SEIU United Service Workers West, Sacramento, CA* Carmen Mata, Alianza de Organizaciones, San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico* * *5) The Struggle for Labor Rights and Unionization on Both Sides of the Border (fight against the labor “reform” and union-busting in Mexico; & the fight to stop “right to work”, Janus and ICE in the U.S.)* Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher, Richmond, CA* David Huerta, SEIU, Justice for Janitors* Chloe Osmer, Organizing Director,, LA County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO* Fátima García, Secretary, Sacramento LCLAA; member, SEIU USWW* Maquiladora worker, Cd. Juarez, Chihuaha, Mexico* * *6) The Fight for Quality Public Healthcare on both sides of the border (halting and reversing the privatization of IMSS and ISSSTE in Mexico; defense of Medicaid and fight for single payer in the U.S.)* Karen Bernal, Chair, Progressive Caucus, California Democratic Party; community activist, Sacramento, CA* Desiree Rojas, President, Sacramento LCLAA (AFL-CIO)* Jerry Levinsky, member, SEIU 509; Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Amherst, MA* Leonardo Olivares Marin, OPT Tijuana* * * * * * * * * *• THIRD SESSION OF WORKSHOPS(3:45 pm to 5:15 pm)Three concurrent workshops7) The Nuts and Bolts of Organizing Boycotts, Nationally and Internationally: The Driscoll’s Boycott and the “Vuse” JR Reynolds Boycott* Baldemar Velasquez, President, FLOC, AFL-CIO* Al Rojas, Vice President, LCLAA Sacramento chapter* María Cervantes, Rep., Fresno Boycott Committee* Francisco Chavez Romero, Unión del Barrio, San Diego, CA* Juan Martinez, Farmworker, San Quintin, México* * *8) The Youth Struggle in the Era of NAFTA & “Free Trade”* Erick Campana, Student, UABC - Mexicali, Mexico* Fernando Buitimea, Students in Defense of Public Education, Tijuana, Mexico* Emiliano Raya Aguilar, MIR, México* Student activists from CSU Fullerton* * *9) NAFTA, the Environment, & Workers’ Health and Safety* Roman Ortiz - Movimiento en Defensa del Parque Benito Juárez - Tijuana* Susana Prieto Terrazas, Attorney, organizer, Maquiladora Workers, Ciudad Juarez, México* Diana Arangure, Mexicali Resiste!* Steve Zeltzer, CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild, Chair, Human Rights Committee* * * * * * * * * *• SATURDAY EVENING PLENARY SESSION(5:30 pm to 7 pm)[Second set of keynote speakers, interspersed with Reports from the 9 Workshops, focused on action proposals emanating from workshops. Each workshop will select a note-taker who will present the conclusions of the workshop; Discussion and Implementation of Workshop Decisions will be Sunday, Dec. 3]* Second Plenary Session chairpersons* Desiree Rojas, Pres., Sacramento LCLAA, AFL-CIO* Alan Benjamin, Representative, San Francisco Labor Council, AFL-CIO* Keynote Speakers:* Stan Santos, Exec. Bd and representative, Fresno Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO* Olga Miranda, President, SEIU Local 87, San Francisco* Dean Murakami, President, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers AFT 2279; Vice President, Sacramento Central Labor Council* William I. Robinson, Professor of Sociology and Global and International Studies, University of California-Santa Barbara* Susana Prieto Terrazas, Attorney, organizer, maquiladora workers, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico* Steve Zeltzer, United Public Workers for Action; Workers Solidarity Action Network, San Francisco* Jim Lafferty, Executive Director, National Lawyers Guild-Los AngelesSUNDAY, DECEMBER 3* Action Plan Plenary Session (9:30 am to 1 pm)[Union Hall of United Steelworkers of America, 1200 E. 220th Street - Carson, Calif.]— Implementation of Action Campaigns from 9 Workshops: Next steps — and excerpts from written messages to conference from:- Canada- Haiti- Peru- Ecuador- Chile- Brazil* Closing Comments by Conference Co-Chairpersons* * * * *ORGANIZATIONAL ENDORSEMENTSInitial Conference Call issued by 100 prominent unionists & activists in Mexico and the U.S. (for full list, see attachment or go to http://www.binationalcampaign.org Organizational endorsements (partial list): Hermandad Mexicana-La Original; Sacramento LCLAA (AFL-CIO); Asociaciones de Organizaciones por la Justicia Social (San Quintin); Farm Labor Organizing Committee, (FLOC, AFL-CIO); Sindicato Nacional de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA), México; Sacramento Labor Council (AFL-CIO); San Francisco Labor Council (AFL-CIO); Sindicato Mexicano de Electricistas (SME); Frente Auténtico del Trabajo (FAT); Sindicato Nacional de Telefonistas de la República Mexicana; California State Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA-AFL-CIO); California Faculty Association CSU Dominguez Hills; Comité Promotor Mexicano de la Conferencia Binacional (sede Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas); Department of Modern Languages, CSU Dominguez Hills; UAW Local 551; Labor Fightback Network; OPT Tijuana; The Organizer; SEIU 1000; Fresno Central Labor Council; Haiti Liberté; Asociación de Padres por una Educación de Calidad, Tijuana; Comisión de Derechos Humanos del Noroeste de México; Workers Solidarity Action Network; Coordinadora Nacional de Petroleros Mexicanos, Villahermosa, Tabasco; Comisión Promotora de la Nueva Central de Trabajadores Sur Sureste de México.* * * * *INITIAL ENDORSERS OF THE BINATIONAL CONFERENCE IN THE UNITED STATES:• Baldemar Velasquez, President, Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC, AFL-CIO), Toledo, OH; • Alan Benjamin, Member, Continuations Committee, Mumbai Conference Against War & Exploitation, Delegate, SF Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Eduardo Rosario, President, New York City Labor Council for, Latin American Advancement (AFL-CIO), Brooklyn, NY; • Nativo Lopez, Senior Advisor, Hermandad Mexicana Nacional “La Original”, Los Angeles, CA; • Chris Silvera, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 808 International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Long Island City, NY; • Nancy Wohlforth, Sec.- retary-Treasurer Emerita, OPEIU, Washington, DC; • Al Rojas, LCLAA-Sacramento AFL-CIO, Sacramento, CA; • Saladin Muhammad, Southern Workers Assembly, Rocky Mount, NC; • Colia Clark, National Coordinator, Judicial Violence Symposium, Harlem, NY; • William I. Robinson, Professor of Global and International Studies, UCSB, Santa Barbara, CA; • Sara Flounders, Co-Director, International Action Center, New York, NY; • Erin McKee, President, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Mt. Pleasant, SC; • Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), Delmar, NY; • Itzel Medina, Immigrant rights organizer, San Francisco, CA; • Clarence Thomas, Past Secretary-Treasurer (retired), ILWU Local 10, Co-chair, Million Worker March Movement, Oakland, CA; • Rodrigo Toscano, Labor Institute / United Steelworkers, National Projector Director for Health, Safety, and Environment, New Orleans, LA; • Donna Dewitt, President Emeritus, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Swansea, SC; • Katherine Black, Co-Convener, US Labor Against the War, Philadelphia, PA; • David Swanson, Director of World Beyond War, Campaign Coordinator of RootsAction.org, Charlottesville, VA; • Nnamdi Lumum­ba, State Organizer, Ujima People’s Progress Party, Baltimore, MD; • Gene Bruskin, Co-Founder, USLAW; trade unionist, Silver Spring, MD; • Jim Lafferty, Executive Director Emeritus, National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles, CA; • Mary Prophet, Member, USLAW Nat’l Steering Committee, Delegate, Alameda County Labor Committee, Berkeley, CA; • Ralph Schoenman, Taking Aim, Vallejo, CA; • Mya Shone, Taking Aim, Vallejo, CA; • Allan Fisher, AFT 2121 delegate to , San Francisco Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Traven Leyshon, President, Green Mountain Labor Council, AFL-CIO, Montpelier, VT; • Julia John, Ujima People’s Progress Party, Baltimore, MD; • Laurence H. Shoup, UAW 1981 ret., Oakland, CA; • Melina Juárez, Ph.D Candidate, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM; • Dennis Gallie, UAW 249 retired member, Kansas City, MO; • Rodger Scott, Past President, AFT 2121, Current Executive Board Member & Delegate to the San Francisco Labor Council, San Francisco, CA; • Jerry Levinsky, Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Member, SEIU 509, Amherst, MA; • Haldon C. Sutton, Executive Board Member at Large, SW Florida UAW Retired Workers Council (for id only), North Port, FL; • Larry Duncan, CWA 14408 (Retired), Chicago, IL; • James M. Wallrabenstein, Social Justice Activist, Spokane, WA; • Lindsay Curtis, Editorial Board, The Organizer Newspaper, Sacramento, CA; • Elizabeth C Wright, Social justice activist, San Francisco, CA; • Steve Early, Member, Richmond Progressive Alliance, and Pacific Media Workers Guild/ News Guild/CWA, Richmond, CA; • Thomas Bias, National Secretary, Labor Fightback Network, Flanders, NJ; • Gayle McLaughlin, Former Mayor of Richmond, CA and Candidate for Lt. Governor of California 2018, Richmond, CA; • Timothy Stinson, Socialist Organizer, Albany, OR; • Don Bryant, Greater Cleveland Immigrant Support Network, President, Cleveland, OH; • C.T. Weber, Peace and Freedom Party of California, Legislative Committee Chair, Sacramento, CA; • Rolando Revilla Jr., FLOC, Toledo, OH; • Julian Kunnie, First Nations Enforcement Agency, Tucson, AZ; • Mark Weber, Social justice activist, Cleveland, OH; • Dan Kaplan , Executive Secretary, AFT Local 1943, the San Mateo Community College Federation of Teachers, San Mateo, CA ; • Michael Carano, Teamsters Local 348, retired, Tallmadge, OH; • Carol E Gay, President, NJ State Industrial Union Council, Brick, NJ; • Jeffrey Segal, National Organization of Legal Services Workers, UAW Local 2320, Louisville, KY; • David Walters, Member, IBEW 1245 (retired), San Francisco, CA; • Millie Phillips, Steering Committee, Labor Fightback Network, Oakland, CA; • Todd Jelen, Member, American Federation of Musicians (AFL-CIO), Brook Park, OH; • Sarah-Emily Carter, Administration Assistant, South Carolina AFL-CIO, Swansea, SC; • Mary Findley, Vice Chair, Lorain County Forward, Amherst, OH; • Cindy Fanderys, Peace Action (retiree), Cleveland, OH; • Cindy Sheehan, Executive Director, Cindy Sheehan Soapbox, Vacaville, CA; • Bill Shields, Member, AFT 2121, San Francisco, CA; • Barry Hermanson, SF Green Party, San Francisco, CA. • Jeff Mackler, Socialist Action.INITIAL ENDORSERS OF THE BINATIONAL CONFERENCE IN MEXICO:• Luis Carlos Haro, OPT Tijuana, Coordinador Campaña Binacional en México; • Alianza de Organizaciones Nacional Estatal y Municipal por la Justicia Social, San Quintin, Baja California; • Sindicato Independiente Nacional de Jornaleros Agrícolas (SINDJA); • Comisión Ciudadana de Derechos Humanos del Noroeste, A.C; • Fidel Sanchez, Secretario General, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Bonifacio Martínez Cruz, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Lorenzo Rodriguez Jimenez, Secretario General, SINDJA; • Venustiano Cruz Hernández, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Octavio Angel Lopez, Dirigente, Alianza, San Quintin, BC; • Fernando Serrano Monroy, Secretario General del Sindicato Único Independiente de los Colegios de Bachilleres de Chiapas SUITCOBACH; • Fernanda Justo, OPT Jalisco; • Mario Roldán Robledo, Dirigente del Consejo Central de Lucha de la Sección 40 SNTE – CNTE; • Muriel Gómez, Dirigente del Consejo Central de Lucha de la Sección 40 SNTE – CNTE; • Daniel Gómez Mesa, Nueva Central de Trabajadores Sindicalista de la Sección 7 del SNTE- CNTE, región Frontera Comalapa; • Daniel Martínez Velasco, Comi­sión promotora de la Nueva Central de Trabajadores sur sureste de México; • Raúl Drouvalliet Patiño, Coordinadora Nacional de Petroleros Mexicanos, Villahermosa, Tabasco; • Mario Díaz Ortega, Coordinadora en Defensa de PEMEX, Minatitlán, Veracruz; • José Raúl Calleja Lacorti, Coordinadora Estatal Democrática de la Sección 50 de SNTSA; • Susana Prieto Terrazas, Asociación Obrer@s Maquiler@s de Ciudad Juárez y Movimiento de Resistencia Civil del Estado de Chihuahua; • Fredy Rodríguez Méndez, sindicalista Sección 7 SNTE- CNTE; • Roger Cerda Medina, Secretario de Organización de la Delegación D-IV 9 Jubilados y Pensionados; • Carlos Misael Palma López, CORCI México; • Melquiades Velueta Velueta, Coordinadora Democrática de la Salud, Sección 50, SNTSA, región Palenque, Chiapas; • Russel Aguilar Brindis, Secretario General Delegacional Escuelas Secundarias Técnicas, Sección VII SNTE-CNTE; • Gilberto Montes Vázquez, OPT Chiapas; • Wilner Metelus, Presidente del Comité Ciudadano de Defensa de los Naturalizados y Afroamexicanos; • Hugo Castro Vázquez, Coordinador de la organización Ángeles sin Fronteras en Baja California; • Mónica Acosta Zamora, National Political Campaign for the Freedom of Ramsey Muñíz; • Unión General de Obreros y Campesinos de México Bandera Roja; • Guillermo Almeyra, escritor y periodista; • Sara Fernández, Grupo Gestor Águilas de Baja California, Tijuana; • Cirilo Gómez, profesor Tecate; • Asociación de Padres por una Educación de Calidad, Tijuana; • Ubaldo Rosas Valladeres, Jornalero Agrícola San Quintín; • Alejandra Rivera Arvizu, OPT Tijuana; • María Rivera, OPT Tijuana; • Joaquín Torres, OPT Tijuana; • Christian Santana, Estudiantes en Defensa de la Educación Pública; • Juan Carlos Vargas, CORCI México; • Jesús Casillas Arredondo, OPT Mexicali; • Carlos Rosales, Profesor de UABC; • Manuel Hernández, Profesor de preparatoria, BC; • Abril Angélica Rodríguez Martínez, activista en el movimiento feminista y en defensa del agua, Mexicali, Baja California; • Juan Antonio Avalos Rojas, STUNAM; • Eduardo Félix, Estudiante San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; • Erick Omar Jimenez Campaña, estudiante UABC; • Liliana Plumeda, OPT Mexicali; • Marco Morales, Activista de Mexicali Resiste; • Teresa Saavedra Talavera, Partido Popular Socialista de México; • Laura Benítez, Movimiento Ateo Feminista Internacional; • Emiliano Raya Aguilar, Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria; • Ismael Ruiz, Asistente de Investigación.(Note: All titles & organizations for individuals are listed for identification only.)

original image (770x960)

https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 4:14 AM

original image (540x960) The use of child labor is rampant at San Quintin, Baja which is run by California based Driscolls. They make billions off of slave labor and they control the Mexican government https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...

original image (1072x1013) On August 16, 2017 protests were held on both sides of the border against NAFTA https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?...