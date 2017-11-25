top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War
Forum: Palestine and the Fight Against Colonial Occupation
Date Friday December 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St., San Francisco
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
70 years since the illegal founding of the Israeli state
Palestine and the Fight vs. Colonial Occupation

Featured speakers:
Eyad Kishawi, Palestinian Community Activist
Richard Becker, Author, "Palestine, Israel & the U.S. Empire"

On Nov. 29, 1947, under intense U.S. pressure, the UN voted to divide the British colony of Palestine and hand over 56% of the territory to European Zionist settlers. The Palestinian people were not consulted. In the war that followed, the Israeli military conquered 78% of the land and drove more than 750,000 Palestinians out of their homeland by means of terrorist ethnic cleansing.

Today, the most reactionary Arab states are openly collaborating with Israel and the U.S. against the interests of the Palestinians and all peoples of the region.

Join us for historical video, presentations and discussion.

$5-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 25th, 2017 5:35 PM
Add Your Comments
