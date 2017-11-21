top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 11/28/2017
#DeportICE at the Oakland City Council: Report on Oakland ICE Raid With OPD Part 2
Date Tuesday November 28
Time 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland City Hall 500 14th St., Oakland, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorOakland Privacy
Emailcontact [at] oaklandprivacy.org
After the strong showing in Oakland on November 14, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick got nervous and pulled a fast one, scheduling a special council agenda item on November 28 to discuss the ICE Raid and consider an OPD request for total impunity to work with HSI/ICE going forward - before the public hearing on December 5th - and before CM Kaplan and Brook's resolution for non-cooperation with ICE can be heard. The Bay Area needs to respond. So come out on the 28th.

On August 16, HSI/ICE conducted an AM raid on the 700th block of 27th Street in West Oakland with OPD assistance. The raid was advertised (erroneously) as a search warrant for the sexual trafficking of juveniles, biut there were no actual allegations of sexual abuse, no juveniles were removed from the home and the solitary arrest was for being undocumented. The 25 year old arrestee is now in the deportation process. At an October 5th investigation and hearing that the OPD Chief did not attend, Oakland's Privacy Commission concluded that the raid violated Oakland's sanctuary city policy and several statements made by OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick about the raid were false.

Video of the hearing is here. https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/10/06/privacy-advisory-commission-investigation-of-oakland-ice-raid-concludes-violation-of-sanctuary-city-policy/

East Bay Express coverage is here: https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oakland-police-chief-made-false-statements-about-ice-raid/Content?oid=9793923

City Council members Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan have now set this item for a committee hearing with the OPD Chief in attendance only to have the Mayor and City Council President do an endaround and try to rush authorize ongoing OPD cooperation with HSI/ICE.

Oaklanders and other Bay Area residents who want sanctuary legislation taken seriously around the Bay should attend. We need to put a stop to this. #DeportICE.

#DeportICE  #DeportICE  #DeportICE  #DeportICE

For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2134443991...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 21st, 2017 8:22 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code