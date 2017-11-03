



On Friday, November 3, 2017, at 5:00 pm, the San Francisco Police Commission will be voting on whether or not to allow officers of the San Francisco Police Department to carry and use electroshock weapons (TASERS). We need people to turn out to City Hall on the 3rd to make their voices heard!



In the meantime, please, take a minute to tell the Commissioners to vote NO on Tasers:



#NoTasersSF





https://twitter.com/APTPaction/status/926518611933478912

https://www.facebook.com/events/1959751160934238/ Rally outside at 4:00 PM before going into the hearing!

