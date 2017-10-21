From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Irrepressible Politics of the Black Panther Party
Sunday October 29
1:00 PM
3:00 PM
San Francisco Public Library
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Panel Discussion
|One City One Book: San Francisco Reads
Join authors Joshua Bloom and Waldo Martin in conversation with journalist Davey D as they discuss Black against Empire: The History and Politics of the Black Panther Party.
Included in their discussion is the the genesis, rise and decline of the Black Panther Party and the movement's link to today's struggles.