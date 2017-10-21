top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 10/29/2017
The Irrepressible Politics of the Black Panther Party
Date Sunday October 29
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOne City One Book: San Francisco Reads
Join authors Joshua Bloom and Waldo Martin in conversation with journalist Davey D as they discuss Black against Empire: The History and Politics of the Black Panther Party.

Included in their discussion is the the genesis, rise and decline of the Black Panther Party and the movement's link to today's struggles.
waldo-martin-and-joshua-bloom.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5373394566...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 21st, 2017 6:03 PM
