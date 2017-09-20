top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/15/2017
Blessing of the Animals
Date Sunday October 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society
In the Chapel
1187 Franklin Street/corner Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94109
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Priem
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Bring your animal companions (or picture of them). Join us in this celebration of all earth's creatures.

This Service affirms respect for all life in the tradition of St. Francis of Assisi, our City's namesake
and patron of all animals and the environment.

Reverend Vanessa Southern, our Senior Minister, will lead this joyous ritual. We will hear about the effects of climate change on all wild and domestic creatures, and how to work for a more humane and sustainable planet.

Sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Animal Ministry
Contact 415-776-4580 or email uuanimalministry [at] gmail.com
bota-20171015.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (109.4kb)
For more event information:
http://uusf.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 5:36 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code