BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Bring your animal companions (or picture of them). Join us in this celebration of all earth's creatures.
This Service affirms respect for all life in the tradition of St. Francis of Assisi, our City's namesake
and patron of all animals and the environment.
Reverend Vanessa Southern, our Senior Minister, will lead this joyous ritual. We will hear about the effects of climate change on all wild and domestic creatures, and how to work for a more humane and sustainable planet.
Sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Animal Ministry
Contact 415-776-4580 or email uuanimalministry [at] gmail.com