From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/16/2017
Ending corrosive debt: the walking tour
Date Saturday September 16
Time 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
If it's housing debt or student debt or international debt that's your fave tar baby--the one you can't get unstuck from yakking about, bemoaning, decrying and getting livid over,

come along on a walking tour that nominally surveys social movement history in San Francisco, but deep down and very specifically details public policy that though comprehensive is non-intrusive. What if debt were divorced from access to land?

What if San Francisco land values were completely socialized? The sales price of land would fall towards zero . . . no debt to buy land.
What if, as with Stanford University, land values paid for higher education's operation . . . no student debt.
What if all natural resource values were socialized under a democratic form of governance? No more foreign extortion of productive goods and services in exchange for surrendering coal, oil, cobalt, copper to mega-nations.

If you worry over the debt story, come on this walk before you stumble inside the half-way house of intellectual timidity obsessed with micro-managing fixes.
For more event information:
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 14th, 2017 7:38 AM
