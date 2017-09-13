From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | U.S. | Drug War | Health, Housing, and Public Services Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer - Scientific Details in Report by Justin Kander (report author)

Wednesday Sep 13th, 2017 7:47 AM The 182 page report titled "Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer: The Anticancer Activity of Phytocannabinoids and Endocannabinoids" by Justin Kander and edited by Dennis Hill reveal detailed descriptions of studies where cannabis stopped cancer cells from surviving, spreading and metastasizing. Included are also personal testimonies of patients that have used cannabis to treat their cancer. The U.S. government chooses to ignore this critical information and instead continues to publically vilify cannabis, thereby denying cancer patients this potentially life saving medicine.



phytocannabinoid = cannabinoid created by and found in vegetative plants such as Cannabis sativa.



endogenous cannabinoid (endocannabinoid) = cannabinoid created and found internally in human/animal body, part of endocannabinoid system.



Summary of intro to report;



There are millions of cancer deaths worldwide every year despite access to conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. However, an accumulation of research has demonstrated that phytocannabinoids from whole plant cannabis can actually reduce cancer cells in the body while leaving healthy cells intact. It is uncertain whether certain types of cancers will respond to various cannabinoids, though it is generally true that cannabis has an anti-cancer effect in addition to combating nausea from chemotherapy.



The human endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a network of cannabinoid receptors, endogenous cannabinoids and enzymes that work together to maintain homeostasis or balance in the body as environmental conditions change. An example is that the ECS will release endogenous cannabinoids following a head injury and resulting brain trauma to prevent damage to vital cells. It is now becoming evident that the ECS protects against cancer also, and that additional phytocannabinoids from cannabis assist the ECS in fighting cancer.



Apoptosis (programmed cell death) is the most powerful way that both endogenous and phytocannabinoids protect against cancer. Most cells will automatically go through apoptosis once they become old and damaged, though cancer cells grow abnormally and do not. The phtyocannabinoids from cannabis plants cause the cancer cells to turn on their apoptosis programming, thus killing the cancer cells in the process. Healthy cells remain undisturbed and functional.



In addition to causing cancer cells to self-destruct through apoptosis, cannabis also stops tumors from forming their own blood vessels (anti-angiogenic), slows cancer cell reproduction (anti-prolific), and stops cancer from spreading within local tissues (anti-invasive) and moving to other tissues (anti-metastatic).



To learn more and see detailed studies of cannabis and a particular type of cancer, visit this link;



https://www.dropbox.com/s/rk0vbpcjz3pbehe/Cannabis%20and%20Cancer.pdf?dl=0







Commentary from Green Liberty Party - U.S. Presidential candidate Mark Paul Miller;



This is great news for anyone with cancer and their friends and family, though the question remains; Why isn't this potentially life saving information about cannabis killing cancer more widely known?



Perhaps the U.S. DEA wishes to maintain their illogical claims "cannabis is dangerous and has no medical benefit" because they are unwilling to admit to error? Is the media playing the DEA's lapdog?



Are the government forces of "protection" not able to realize that they made a mistake when it comes to cannabis? It could be true that in their overzealous standards of drug enforcement against cannabis the DEA has prevented millions of people from accessing a safe plant medicine against deadly cancer! In net effect the DEA prohibition of cannabis has resulted in many needless deaths and suffering from cancer. If the DEA cannot be bothered to read a new science report showing cannabis kills cancer, maybe a class action lawsuit charging them with negligent homicide of cancer patients by preventing access to a known safe medicine will send a stronger message.



What about pharmaceutical corporations being threatened by cannabis becoming the preferred treatment for cancer instead of deadly chemotherapy and damaging radiation? Surely their profits will decrease over the next decade as cannabis treatments for cancer prove successful at a greater rate. That would be reason enough for pharma to threaten media networks with pulling their commercials should the newscasters dare expose this research.



Either reason could be true, so it is up to the independent media once again to spread the truth and cover under-reported stories.



Feel free to contact me at thehempsolution [at] gmail.com http://freecannabiscancerbook.com