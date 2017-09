From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 9/12/2017

No Pepper Spray for Berkeley PD — All Out to City Council Meeting! Date Tuesday September 12 Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 2134 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WAY Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author No Fascism in Berkeley



Berkeley City Council is deciding on whether to expand the ordinance to include the use of pepper spray against people wearing masks. This an attack on organizing against white supremacy and those that seek to protect themselves from chemical weaponry and targeting through state and fascist surveillance.



COME OUT TO BERKELEY CITY HALL



Demand that Berkeley City Council not participate in heightened targeting of organizing against white supremacy.







List of Banned Items for Fascist "No to Marxism" Rally in Berkeley on August 27, 2017

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/26/18802255.php TOMORROW!! Tuesday at 3pmBerkeley City Council is deciding on whether to expand the ordinance to include the use of pepper spray against people wearing masks. This an attack on organizing against white supremacy and those that seek to protect themselves from chemical weaponry and targeting through state and fascist surveillance.COME OUT TO BERKELEY CITY HALLDemand that Berkeley City Council not participate in heightened targeting of organizing against white supremacy.List of Banned Items for Fascist "No to Marxism" Rally in Berkeley on August 27, 2017 Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 11th, 2017 3:49 PM