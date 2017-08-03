From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Please Save Berkeley's People's Park by Darin

Poor social services in Berkeley and other civic aberrant negligence have contributed to the perceived negation and associated slander towards People's Park. But beyond a decades long insufficient response to human suffering and a lack of community concentration on the People's Park garden, and other aspects of the park that aren't directly linked to blight at all times, and often are, it is time to SAVE PEOPLE'S PARK!





I have a conservative estimate now that the hired UCB landscapers destroy about 500 lbs of collards a year and another 500 in various foodstuff and seed stock just by their hack and slash tactics in People's Park garden. In the last two days they have again destroyed most of the garden in an attempt to desertify the garden, create blight and indifference, and use that as a catalyst to gentrify the community further. As we all know they want the park for dorms. I've been harvesting the collards and other foodstuffs mostly independently for the sake of food not bombs and the ecology center / the at large community for the past two years. I need your help. PLEASE TRY TO SHARE WITH THE COMMUNITY!!!!