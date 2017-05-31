top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
'The Gateway Bug' at SF Doc Fest
Date Saturday June 10
Time 9:15 PM - 10:45 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Vogue Theater
3290 Sacramento St at Presidio
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSF Doc Film Fest
The Gateway Bug Documentary is having its Bay Area premiere at the 16th SF Doc Fest presented by SF IndieFest

Over 2 billion people on Earth rely on eating insects for protein. Following the rise and dramatic fall of edible insect start-ups in the United States, The Gateway Bug exposes America’s disconnect with food as climate catastrophe, uncovering daily habits that can fix the broken food system, one meal at a time. From the front lines of climate-affected communities to commercial cricket farms in the Rust Belt and bug eating festivals, the film ignites social change through education and empowerment.
Download Video (281.8mb)
For more event information:
http://prod3.agileticketing.net/websales/p...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 31st, 2017 12:59 PM
