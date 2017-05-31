The Gateway Bug Documentary is having its Bay Area premiere at the 16th SF Doc Fest presented by SF IndieFest



Over 2 billion people on Earth rely on eating insects for protein. Following the rise and dramatic fall of edible insect start-ups in the United States, The Gateway Bug exposes America’s disconnect with food as climate catastrophe, uncovering daily habits that can fix the broken food system, one meal at a time. From the front lines of climate-affected communities to commercial cricket farms in the Rust Belt and bug eating festivals, the film ignites social change through education and empowerment.



