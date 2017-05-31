From the Open-Publishing Calendar
'The Gateway Bug' at SF Doc Fest
Date
Saturday June 10
Time
9:15 PM
10:45 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Vogue Theater
3290 Sacramento St at Presidio
Event Type
Screening
|SF Doc Film Fest
The Gateway Bug Documentary is having its Bay Area premiere at the 16th SF Doc Fest presented by SF IndieFest
Over 2 billion people on Earth rely on eating insects for protein. Following the rise and dramatic fall of edible insect start-ups in the United States, The Gateway Bug exposes America’s disconnect with food as climate catastrophe, uncovering daily habits that can fix the broken food system, one meal at a time. From the front lines of climate-affected communities to commercial cricket farms in the Rust Belt and bug eating festivals, the film ignites social change through education and empowerment.