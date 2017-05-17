From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Arrest UC Pres. Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Privatization & Fees by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM Dozens of UC students and workers from throughout the California protested at the UC Regents meeting on May 17, 2017 over the corruption scandal and cover-up of $175 million by UC President Janet Napolitano and UC executives. Workers are demanding her resignation and also a stop to union busting, outsourcing and privatization

original image (4032x3024)



While conspiring to cover-up this money from the CA State Auditors, she and the UC Regents were increasing the registration fees of students, contracting out and privatizing tech and other services as well as attacking the defined pension plans of UC workers. Some like the clericals represented by IBT 2010 have accepted a two tier pension system forcing newly hired employees into 401K pension plans.



The students and workers talked about their dire economic conditions including some students going hungry in one of the richest places in the world.

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who is a UC Regent said the audit was too strict and that UC president Janet Napolitano was doing a good job.



UAW 2865 which represents graduate students has called for the resignation of Janet Napolitano for the manipulation and cover-up that was exposed in the state audit.



Production of Labor Video Project

Students were angry about the growing corruption and called for worker student control

Some students demanded the removal of UC President Janet Napolitano.

Janet Napolitano is still defending the corrupt manipulation of the California State Audit and no public officials are calling for her prosecution and imprisonment for falsifying public information and ordering public officials to lie about the real financial facts.

While the UC Regents and executives spend millions on parties and bonuses for executives poverty grows among students and workers.

UC President Janet Napolitano and the UC regents are attacking students by raising fees and outsourcing jobs to India while they attack public worker pensions.

Over 100 UC cops were assigned to "protect" UC President Napolitano and other UC billionaire and millionaire regents.

The sentiment of some students about the UC Regents who mostly are appointed by Governor Jerry Brown

California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and candiate for governor is defending UC President Janet Napolitano saying that the audit was too strict and also she was doing a good job.