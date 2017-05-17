top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Arrest UC Pres. Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Privatization & Fees
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
Dozens of UC students and workers from throughout the California protested at the UC Regents meeting on May 17, 2017 over the corruption scandal and cover-up of $175 million by UC President Janet Napolitano and UC executives. Workers are demanding her resignation and also a stop to union busting, outsourcing and privatization
sm_uc_regents_executives_out.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of UC workers and students protested at the UC Regents meeting on May 17, 2017 at the UC Mission Bay campus about the growing corruption scandal of UC President Janet Napolitano who engaged in an attempted manipulation of a CA state audit and cover-up of $175 million in public funds that were kept secret.

While conspiring to cover-up this money from the CA State Auditors, she and the UC Regents were increasing the registration fees of students, contracting out and privatizing tech and other services as well as attacking the defined pension plans of UC workers. Some like the clericals represented by IBT 2010 have accepted a two tier pension system forcing newly hired employees into 401K pension plans.

The students and workers talked about their dire economic conditions including some students going hungry in one of the richest places in the world.
Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who is a UC Regent said the audit was too strict and that UC president Janet Napolitano was doing a good job.

UAW 2865 which represents graduate students has called for the resignation of Janet Napolitano for the manipulation and cover-up that was exposed in the state audit.

Additional media:
http://www.uaw2865.org/ucs-hidden-175-million-surplus-continuing-fight-real-public-education/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZOOqxCNpM8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnSpdfM8434
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMTwjFrXs1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE_V9C82I_g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-zq8N55XFQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4h7fOPO5Cg
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Students Protested Corruption And Demanded Worker-Student Control
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_protest_placard_corrupt5-17-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students were angry about the growing corruption and called for worker student control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Janet Must Go
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_janet_must_go5-17-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some students demanded the removal of UC President Janet Napolitano.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Napolitano Still Defending Corrupt Cover-up
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_napolitano_regents_meeting5-171-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Janet Napolitano is still defending the corrupt manipulation of the California State Audit and no public officials are calling for her prosecution and imprisonment for falsifying public information and ordering public officials to lie about the real financial facts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Poverty Jobs and Student Poverty Protested
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_poverty_jobs_student_poverty5-17-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
While the UC Regents and executives spend millions on parties and bonuses for executives poverty grows among students and workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§How Much Is My Life Worth
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_how_much_is_my_life_worth5-17-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC President Janet Napolitano and the UC regents are attacking students by raising fees and outsourcing jobs to India while they attack public worker pensions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§UC Cops Guarding Meeting
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_cops_guarding5-17-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 100 UC cops were assigned to "protect" UC President Napolitano and other UC billionaire and millionaire regents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Fuck The Regents
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_uc_regents_fuck_the_regents.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The sentiment of some students about the UC Regents who mostly are appointed by Governor Jerry Brown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
§Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom Says Napolitano Doing A Good Job
by Labor Video Project Wednesday May 17th, 2017 6:46 PM
sm_newsom_defending_napolitano_at_uc_regents5-17-17.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and candiate for governor is defending UC President Janet Napolitano saying that the audit was too strict and also she was doing a good job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM
Add Your Comments
