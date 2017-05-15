From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 6/ 4/2017
|
Liberated Lens film night: Beyond Recognition
|
Date
|
Sunday June 04
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:30 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens Film Collective
|Email
|liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
|
After decades struggling to protect her ancestors’ burial places, now engulfed by San Francisco’s sprawl, a Native woman from a non-federally recognized Ohlone tribe and her allies occupy a sacred site to prevent its desecration. When this life-altering event fails to stop the development, they vow to follow a new path- to establish the first women-led urban Indigenous land trust. Beyond Recognition explores the quest to preserve one’s culture and homeland in a society bent on erasing them.
Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 8:44 PM
Q&A with the director, Michelle Steinberg and Corrina Gould, lead organizer for Indian People Organizing for Change after the screening
We will also show a preview of Michell Steinberg's new film, MET(T)A
$5, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
free snacks and popcorn!