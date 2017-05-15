top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Liberated Lens film night: Beyond Recognition
Date Sunday June 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
Emailliberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
After decades struggling to protect her ancestors’ burial places, now engulfed by San Francisco’s sprawl, a Native woman from a non-federally recognized Ohlone tribe and her allies occupy a sacred site to prevent its desecration. When this life-altering event fails to stop the development, they vow to follow a new path- to establish the first women-led urban Indigenous land trust. Beyond Recognition explores the quest to preserve one’s culture and homeland in a society bent on erasing them.

Q&A with the director, Michelle Steinberg and Corrina Gould, lead organizer for Indian People Organizing for Change after the screening

We will also show a preview of Michell Steinberg's new film, MET(T)A

$5, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)

free snacks and popcorn!
Added to the calendar on Monday May 15th, 2017 8:44 PM
§here is a flyer for the screening
by Liberated Lens Film Collective Monday May 15th, 2017 8:44 PM
sm_beyond_recognition_flyer.jpg
original image (3322x1861)
