After decades struggling to protect her ancestors’ burial places, now engulfed by San Francisco’s sprawl, a Native woman from a non-federally recognized Ohlone tribe and her allies occupy a sacred site to prevent its desecration. When this life-altering event fails to stop the development, they vow to follow a new path- to establish the first women-led urban Indigenous land trust. Beyond Recognition explores the quest to preserve one’s culture and homeland in a society bent on erasing them.



Q&A with the director, Michelle Steinberg and Corrina Gould, lead organizer for Indian People Organizing for Change after the screening



We will also show a preview of Michell Steinberg's new film, MET(T)A



$5, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)



free snacks and popcorn!



