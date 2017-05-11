From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Strawberry and Justice Festival 2017
Wednesday May 17
4:00 PM
6:30 PM
UC Santa Cruz
CASFS Hay Barn near the intersection of Coolidge Drive and Ranch View by the base of campus
|UCSC Food Systems Working Group
The Strawberry Justice Festival is an annual event held to discuss injustices in the area of strawberry agricultural production in California and as well as local community oppression.
This is a FREE event and will be held on Wednesday, May 17th from 4-6:30pm. Our event will include live music, fresh organic strawberries engaging tabling activities, and a great space to engage around land and social issues surrounding strawberry production.
More details coming soon!