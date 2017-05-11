top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/17/2017
Strawberry and Justice Festival 2017
Date Wednesday May 17
Time 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Santa Cruz
CASFS Hay Barn near the intersection of Coolidge Drive and Ranch View by the base of campus
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUCSC Food Systems Working Group
The Strawberry Justice Festival is an annual event held to discuss injustices in the area of strawberry agricultural production in California and as well as local community oppression.

This is a FREE event and will be held on Wednesday, May 17th from 4-6:30pm. Our event will include live music, fresh organic strawberries engaging tabling activities, and a great space to engage around land and social issues surrounding strawberry production.

More details coming soon!
sm_strawberry-justice-festival-2017.jpg
original image (800x1200)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2380292566...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 11th, 2017 1:40 PM
