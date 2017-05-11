The Strawberry Justice Festival is an annual event held to discuss injustices in the area of strawberry agricultural production in California and as well as local community oppression.



This is a FREE event and will be held on Wednesday, May 17th from 4-6:30pm. Our event will include live music, fresh organic strawberries engaging tabling activities, and a great space to engage around land and social issues surrounding strawberry production.



More details coming soon!



https://www.facebook.com/events/2380292566... For more event information:

