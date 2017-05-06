From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

California Apartment Association suspends legal challenges against Richmond rent control tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday May 6th, 2017 9:56 PM by Lynda Carson

Among the filthy rich billionaires who gave money to the CAA, but lost in the battle against rent control in Richmond and Mountain View includes Berkshire Hathaway Home Services owned by Warren Buffet, Equity Residential owned by Sam Zell, and Prometheus Real Estate Group owned by Jackie Diller Salfier and the Diller family.