From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Richmond rents to be rolled back on December 30th covered by rent control tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Dec 19th, 2016 4:57 PM by Lynda Carson

Measure L, Richmond’s new rent control and just cause eviction protection laws are scheduled to go into effect on December 30, 2016. As a result of the new renter protection laws, starting December 30, tenancies that began in Richmond on or before July 21, 2015, that are covered by the new rent control law, the rents are to be rolled back to the amount that the tenant was paying on July 21, 2015!