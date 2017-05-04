top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 6/ 2/2017
Art Practice Makes Art Pervert: Opening Reception
Date Friday June 02
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Center for Sex and Culture; 1349 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorDorian Katz
Art Practice Makes Art Pervert is a solo exhibition by Bay Area-based artist Dorian Katz curated by Dorothy R. Santos. Her drawing series 120 Days of Sodomy appropriates the Marquis de Sade's book title 120 Days of Sodom. While Katz' non-human beings don recognizable human characteristics, they are whimsical and sometimes political hybrids and chimeras. Katz imagines a sex utopia that ponders what it would be like if humans were socialized like other species such as the bonobo monkey. Each drawing works towards understanding gender non-conforming beings through vibrant characters engaging in extreme sex acts, uninhibited gender expression and sexual liberation.
For more event information:
http://qcc2.org/practisemakesart/
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 4th, 2017 10:23 PM
