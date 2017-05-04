From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 6/ 2/2017
|
Art Practice Makes Art Pervert: Opening Reception
|
Date
|
Friday June 02
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Center for Sex and Culture; 1349 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|
Event Type
|
Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Dorian Katz
|
Art Practice Makes Art Pervert is a solo exhibition by Bay Area-based artist Dorian Katz curated by Dorothy R. Santos. Her drawing series 120 Days of Sodomy appropriates the Marquis de Sade's book title 120 Days of Sodom. While Katz' non-human beings don recognizable human characteristics, they are whimsical and sometimes political hybrids and chimeras. Katz imagines a sex utopia that ponders what it would be like if humans were socialized like other species such as the bonobo monkey. Each drawing works towards understanding gender non-conforming beings through vibrant characters engaging in extreme sex acts, uninhibited gender expression and sexual liberation.
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 4th, 2017 10:23 PM