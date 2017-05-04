Art Practice Makes Art Pervert is a solo exhibition by Bay Area-based artist Dorian Katz curated by Dorothy R. Santos. Her drawing series 120 Days of Sodomy appropriates the Marquis de Sade's book title 120 Days of Sodom. While Katz' non-human beings don recognizable human characteristics, they are whimsical and sometimes political hybrids and chimeras. Katz imagines a sex utopia that ponders what it would be like if humans were socialized like other species such as the bonobo monkey. Each drawing works towards understanding gender non-conforming beings through vibrant characters engaging in extreme sex acts, uninhibited gender expression and sexual liberation.



