Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice
Photos and Community Agreements from The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UCSC
by Slug Solidarity
Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
Photos sourced from friendly social media accounts in an effort to support The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance at UC Santa Cruz. May 2 and 3, 2017.
sm_clark-kerr-hall-uc-santa-cruz-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1080x804)
Photos and Community Agreements from The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz

Rules / Community Agreements have been throughly discussed and posted in numerous locations throughout the building.

1) No Drugs or Alcohol in the Building!

2) Do Not Touch Anyone without Consent

3) Respect Black Student Space

4) Not Talking To Media Outlets!!!

5) Do Not Record without Consent!

* No Posting of Black Bodies on Social Media without Consent!

-----

Black Students at UC Santa Cruz Protest Hostile Campus
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/05/03/18799121.php

Students Reclaim Main Administrative Building at UC Santa Cruz to Press Demands
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/05/02/18799088.php
§May 2, 2017: The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance March at UC Santa Cruz
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_afrikan-black-student-alliance-marching-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1639x1222)
§50 Years of Bullshit: The University of California
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_50-years-of-bullshit-university-california-santa-cruz-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (675x1200)
§Are You Listening Now?!
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_are-you-listening-now-kerr-hall-ucsc-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1738x1125)
§Rules / Community Agreements
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_absa-rules-agreements-1-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (706x960)
§Rules / Community Agreements
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_absa-rules-agreements-2-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1722x2048)
§May 3, 2017: A/BSA's Reclamation of Clark Kerr Hall at UCSC on Wednesday Morning
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_clark-kerr-hall-uc-santa-cruz-may-3-2017-1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§May 3, 2017: A/BSA's Reclamation of Clark Kerr Hall at UCSC on Wednesday Morning
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_clark-kerr-hall-uc-santa-cruz-may-3-2017-2.jpg
original image (2048x1309)
§All Gender Bathroom: Fuck The Gender Binary
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_kerr-hall-all-gender-bathroom-1-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
§All Gender Bathroom
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:08 PM
sm_kerr-hall-all-gender-bathroom-2-may-2-2017.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
§Videos from the Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 4:29 PM
A/BSA Statement of Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz
https://www.pscp.tv/sosanista/1kvKpQgaZwXGE

Black Experience at UCSC and Calling Out Bettina Aptheker!
(Political activist, radical feminist, UCSC professor and author)
https://www.pscp.tv/sosanista/1OdKrykpNLOxX
§More Videos from the Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz
by Slug Solidarity Wednesday May 3rd, 2017 9:09 PM
ABSA takes over CHANCELLOR'S OFFICE UCSC
https://www.pscp.tv/SpecialKay00/1yNGaqDXzvDGj

"Black Out, Black Out, We Want Freedom
We Gave You Our Demands, Now Meet 'Em"

#MeetABSADemands on Fox News
https://www.pscp.tv/SpecialKay00/1gqxvbzLMmzxB
Add Your Comments
