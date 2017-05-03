Photos sourced from friendly social media accounts in an effort to support The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance at UC Santa Cruz. May 2 and 3, 2017.

Photos and Community Agreements from The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa CruzRules / Community Agreements have been throughly discussed and posted in numerous locations throughout the building.1) No Drugs or Alcohol in the Building!2) Do Not Touch Anyone without Consent3) Respect Black Student Space4) Not Talking To Media Outlets!!!5) Do Not Record without Consent!* No Posting of Black Bodies on Social Media without Consent!-----Black Students at UC Santa Cruz Protest Hostile CampusStudents Reclaim Main Administrative Building at UC Santa Cruz to Press Demands