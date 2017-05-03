|
Photos and Community Agreements from The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UCSC
Photos sourced from friendly social media accounts in an effort to support The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance at UC Santa Cruz. May 2 and 3, 2017.
Photos and Community Agreements from The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz
Rules / Community Agreements have been throughly discussed and posted in numerous locations throughout the building.
1) No Drugs or Alcohol in the Building!
2) Do Not Touch Anyone without Consent
3) Respect Black Student Space
4) Not Talking To Media Outlets!!!
5) Do Not Record without Consent!
* No Posting of Black Bodies on Social Media without Consent!
Black Students at UC Santa Cruz Protest Hostile Campus
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/05/03/18799121.php
Students Reclaim Main Administrative Building at UC Santa Cruz to Press Demands
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/05/02/18799088.php
§May 2, 2017: The Afrikan/Black Student Alliance March at UC Santa Cruz
A/BSA Statement of Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz
https://www.pscp.tv/sosanista/1kvKpQgaZwXGE
Black Experience at UCSC and Calling Out Bettina Aptheker!
(Political activist, radical feminist, UCSC professor and author)
https://www.pscp.tv/sosanista/1OdKrykpNLOxX
ABSA takes over CHANCELLOR'S OFFICE UCSC
https://www.pscp.tv/SpecialKay00/1yNGaqDXzvDGj
"Black Out, Black Out, We Want Freedom
We Gave You Our Demands, Now Meet 'Em"
#MeetABSADemands on Fox News
https://www.pscp.tv/SpecialKay00/1gqxvbzLMmzxB