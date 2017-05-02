top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers
May Day 2017 March in Santa Cruz
by Bradley Allen
Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
A family that lives in the Beach Flats led the march with a child's sign proclaiming, "Fuera Trump! Viva La Raza! Viva Los Trabajadores!"
sm_may-day_5-1-17_1.jpg
original image (1024x576)

On May 1, 2017, May Day demonstrators marched from the Post Office in downtown Santa Cruz to the Beach Flats neighborhood. The march visited the Beach Flats Community Garden before continuing on to Beach Flats Park.

Watsonville Brown Berets carried a colorful banner stating, "Santa Cruz Stands in Solidarity with International Workers." More beautiful people carried awesome banners, handsewn at The Fábrica, declaring, "All Are Welcome", "Capitalism Is Killing Us", and "The Future".

A family that lives in the Beach Flats led the march with a child's sign proclaiming, "Fuera Trump! Viva La Raza! Viva Los Trabajadores!" They used a megaphone to keep demonstrators energized while calling for justice, including migrant rights. Meanwhile, Brown Berets from Salinas and Watsonville helped maintain the good vibes with a megaphone at the back of the march.

Elsewhere in Santa Cruz County, community members rallied at the plaza in Watsonville and the clock tower in Santa Cruz. Students at UC Santa Cruz were up well before the break of dawn to successfully shutdown the only two vehicle entrances to the campus until 5:00 PM. Only health center workers were allowed to pass in their vehicles. After shutting the campus down for over ten hours, more than 150 students marched to the Beach Flats.

In a call-to-action for the East Bay, Oakland Sin Fronteras explains: International Workers' Day has been a time to uplift the struggles, honor the sacrifices, and celebrate the triumphs of working people across the world. As we stand on Ohlone Indigenous land this May 1st, we march in celebration and in resistance with our families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers in our communities, and in solidarity with working people across all borders, to continue the historic struggle against economic and social inequity. With a Trump administration in power, a rising fascist tendency, and growing economic and political oppression of people everywhere, this May Day we march in the spirit of organizing and defending our communities from state violence and capitalist exploitation, and toward liberation and self-determination.

For more information and coverage from the bay area and around the world, check out:

https://bradleyallen.net/

§¡Viva Los Trabajadores!
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_2.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
§Fuera Trump! Viva La Raza! Viva Los Trabajadores!
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_3.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Brown Berets Stand in Solidarity
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_4.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
§All Are Welcome
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_5.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Santa Cruz Stands in Solidarity with International Workers
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_6.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§ICE Out of Santa Cruz County Jail
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_7.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Irene and the Beach Flats Park Mural
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_8.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Beach Flats Park Mural
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_9.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Adding Names of Artists to Huge Mural in Beach Flats Park
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_10.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Show Kids The Money
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_11.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Invest In the Youth
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_12.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§Wall of Human Resistance
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_13.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§California Nurses Association: Patients Are Our Special Interest
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_14.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§May Day Rally at Santa Cruz Clock Tower
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_15.jpg
original image (1024x576)
§53% Of Your Taxes Go To War
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_may-day_5-1-17_16.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
§UC Santa Cruz Strike Update: Both Entrances Are Blocked
by Bradley Allen Tuesday May 2nd, 2017 1:02 PM
sm_ucsc-stike-update-may-day-2017.jpg
original image (1800x801)
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code