Thousands of workers, trade unionists and youth protested SF ICE and the ILWU shutdown the bay area ports. Rallies were held throughout San Francisco.

The actions started with the blockade of the San Francisco ICE office and immigrants and unionists joined the protest. The ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 also had a rally at the Local 10 hall and then marched to the Justin Herman Plaza where another rally was held. Hundreds of teachers and students joined the rally and march and spoke out about the attacks on immigrant youth and their families. The UESF is also negotiating a new contract.Trade unionists talked about their attacks on their unions and fellow workers including Unite Here Local 2 workers who are fighting to organized the Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf.Production of Labor Video ProjectVideo From SF May Day ILWU 10 Initiated Rally And MarchDanny Glover At San Francisco ILWU Local 10 Speech May 1 2016Published on May 1, 2016On May 1, 2016 Danny Glover spoke at ILWU Local 10's Union Hall in San Francisco. Produced by KPFA's Work Week Radio with Steve Zeltzer, Kazumi Torii, Frank Sterling and shot by John Parulis.It was also streamed internationally to workers around the world atMay Day 2016 San Francisco "No Justice No Peace" ILWU Leads Rally And March For Workers And An End To Police MurdersThe ILWU Local 10 initiated rally and march on May 1, 2016 was also joined by actor, unionist and actor Danny Glover. Hundreds of workers and unionists in San Francisco joined the rally and also a delegation of family members who have had their sons and daughters killed by police came and spoke out. They called for the need to unite labor in the fight against police terror and ILWU Local 10 members have also been affected by this repression.Unions from around the world also made statements of solidarity including International Dockworkers Council IDC, Japanese railway union Doro-Chiba, Puerto Rican FMPR teacher's union, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU, Working People's Party of Puerto Rico (Partido del Pueblo Trabajador-PPT), From Al Rojas in Mexico wroteOn this day, 150,000 Trade-Unionists, including San Quintín Striking Agricultural Workers and supporters of the Boycott Driscoll Berries, together with Progressive Socialists & the 43 Ayotszinapa Atenco, Teachers Union & Resistance Movements Against Corporate Greed will march. We send to you, on this first day of May -- International Workers Day -- El Dia del Trabajo -- our Greetings of Solidarity from Mexico City, D.F. ,Al Rojas, Campaign OrganizerBoycott Driscoll Berries, U.S. CampaignTrade unionists spoke about the privatization of public care at San Francisco general hospital and the fight and lives of fast food workers.Production of Labor Video ProjectILWU Local 10 Pres Ed Ferris ILWU Local 34 Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 May Day 2016Published on May 3, 2016ILWU President, Ed Ferris and ILWU member Clarence Thomas, deliver talks on the significance of May Day at ILWU Local 10's Hall, May 1, 2016. Produced by Work Week Radio, KPFASF May Day 2016 Phelicia Jones of Justice For Mario Woods And Derrick Muhammad ILWU 10 Secretary TreasurerSan Francisco May Day 2016Phelicia Jones of Justice for Mario Woods and Derrick Muhammad ILWU 10 speak on May Day 2016 at ILWU 10's Hiring Hall.Produced by Work Week Radio- KPFAInternational Labor Media ChannelSF May Day 2016 Report On Struggle Of Puerto Rica FMPR and Working ClassAt the ILWU Local 10 initiated May Day 2016 in San Francisco a speaker Kathy representing the Puerto Rican Teachers Union FMPR spoke out about the threat of privatization and also the frontal attacks on workers and the people of Puerto Rico.Production of KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek RadioLabor Video ProjectMayDay 2016 SEIU 1021 Brenda Barros On SF General Hospital, Staffing And PrivatizationOn May Day 2016 Steve Zeltzer host of KPFA Pacific WorkWeek radio interviews Brenda Barros who is with SEIU 1021 and chair of the San Francisco General Hospital.She talks about the lack of staff and privatization of the hospital under San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. She also discusses the need to fight for union democracy and membershipparticipation and control of the union.Additional Media:May Day 2016 San Francisco "No Justice No Peace" ILWU Leads Rally And March For Workers And An End To Police MurdersProduction of Labor Video Project