On May Day 2017 Workers & Their Kids Speak Out In SF - Defend Workers & Immigrants
Thousands of workers, trade unionists and youth protested SF ICE and the ILWU shutdown the bay area ports. Rallies were held throughout San Francisco.
Thousands of workers, trade unionists and youth joined May Day 2017 in San Francisco. The actions started with the blockade of the San Francisco ICE office and immigrants and unionists joined the protest. The ILWU Local 10 and Local 34 also had a rally at the Local 10 hall and then marched to the Justin Herman Plaza where another rally was held. Hundreds of teachers and students joined the rally and march and spoke out about the attacks on immigrant youth and their families. The UESF is also negotiating a new contract.
Trade unionists talked about their attacks on their unions and fellow workers including Unite Here Local 2 workers who are fighting to organized the Hyatt Fisherman's Wharf.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Video From SF May Day ILWU 10 Initiated Rally And March
Danny Glover At San Francisco ILWU Local 10 Speech May 1 2016
https://youtu.be/eHFw6mFgXHs
Published on May 1, 2016
On May 1, 2016 Danny Glover spoke at ILWU Local 10's Union Hall in San Francisco. Produced by KPFA's Work Week Radio with Steve Zeltzer, Kazumi Torii, Frank Sterling and shot by John Parulis.
It was also streamed internationally to workers around the world at
May Day 2016 San Francisco "No Justice No Peace" ILWU Leads Rally And March For Workers And An End To Police Murders
https://youtu.be/nX6GSy1fWQE
The ILWU Local 10 initiated rally and march on May 1, 2016 was also joined by actor, unionist and actor Danny Glover. Hundreds of workers and unionists in San Francisco joined the rally and also a delegation of family members who have had their sons and daughters killed by police came and spoke out. They called for the need to unite labor in the fight against police terror and ILWU Local 10 members have also been affected by this repression.
Unions from around the world also made statements of solidarity including International Dockworkers Council IDC, Japanese railway union Doro-Chiba, Puerto Rican FMPR teacher's union, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU, Working People’s Party of Puerto Rico (Partido del Pueblo Trabajador-PPT), From Al Rojas in Mexico wrote
On this day, 150,000 Trade-Unionists, including San Quintín Striking Agricultural Workers and supporters of the Boycott Driscoll Berries, together with Progressive Socialists & the 43 Ayotszinapa Atenco, Teachers Union & Resistance Movements Against Corporate Greed will march. We send to you, on this first day of May -- International Workers Day -- El Dia del Trabajo -- our Greetings of Solidarity from Mexico City, D.F. ,Al Rojas, Campaign Organizer
Boycott Driscoll Berries, U.S. Campaign
Trade unionists spoke about the privatization of public care at San Francisco general hospital and the fight and lives of fast food workers.

http://www.laborvideo.org
ILWU Local 10 Pres Ed Ferris ILWU Local 34 Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 May Day 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbv4U-PuzDg
Published on May 3, 2016
ILWU President, Ed Ferris and ILWU member Clarence Thomas, deliver talks on the significance of May Day at ILWU Local 10's Hall, May 1, 2016. Produced by Work Week Radio, KPFA
SF May Day 2016 Phelicia Jones of Justice For Mario Woods And Derrick Muhammad ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer
San Francisco May Day 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PO1Nhcm13QM
Phelicia Jones of Justice for Mario Woods and Derrick Muhammad ILWU 10 speak on May Day 2016 at ILWU 10's Hiring Hall.
Produced by Work Week Radio- KPFA
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
International Labor Media Channel
http://ilmlivestream.com
http://brightpathvideo.com
SF May Day 2016 Report On Struggle Of Puerto Rica FMPR and Working Class
https://youtu.be/K1SO8GfghVg
At the ILWU Local 10 initiated May Day 2016 in San Francisco a speaker Kathy representing the Puerto Rican Teachers Union FMPR spoke out about the threat of privatization and also the frontal attacks on workers and the people of Puerto Rico.
Production of KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
MayDay 2016 SEIU 1021 Brenda Barros On SF General Hospital, Staffing And Privatization
https://youtu.be/rDY6wCnmVpI
On May Day 2016 Steve Zeltzer host of KPFA Pacific WorkWeek radio interviews Brenda Barros who is with SEIU 1021 and chair of the San Francisco General Hospital.
She talks about the lack of staff and privatization of the hospital under San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee. She also discusses the need to fight for union democracy and membership
participation and control of the union.
Production of Labor Video Project
§Blockading SF Ice
original image (3628x3278)
Protesters blocked ICE entrances in San Francisco On May Day 2017
Bay Area IBU ILWU ferry boat workers joined the march and rally with their sign "build boats not walls"
Hundreds of San Francisco members of UESF and students and parents joined the rallies and marches on May Day 2017
ILWU Local 10 banner demanded "Stop Police Terror". Their membership is angry about the murders and terrorism of the African American and Latino communities.
San Francisco Firefighters joined the May Day 2017 march with their union fire truck.
An ILWU Local 10 member danced to the drummers at Justin Herman plaza.
Teachers from many schools attended the May Day rally and march
SF SMART School bus drivers joined May Day
A sign about who the illegals are.
ILWU Local 10 banner called for shutdowns to fight the government and bosses.
One of the May Day participants t-shirt on Trump
A banner against war by education advocates.
ILWU Local 10 Drill Team lead the May Day march along the Embaradero.
Some protesters demand that ICE get out of San Francisco.
A Japanese American women whose parents were interned protested Trump's threat to have more internments.
A teacher protested Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her war on public schools through charters and "choice"
Young people want to build communities.
The ILWU slogan "An Injury to one is an injury to all" was prominent at march and rally.
This immigrant family stood up for their rights on May Day.