top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$41.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
Louise Rosealma on Berkeley and It’s Implications
by It's Going Down
Tuesday Apr 18th, 2017 5:39 PM
In an audio interview with It's Going Down, Louise discusses their anarchist and antifascist beliefs, about being attacked by Damigo, and how they were then literally almost killed by several other Alt-Right supporters, who attempted to slam their head onto rocks and pavement.
sm_louise-rosealma.jpg
original image (1100x619)

IGDCAST: Louise Rosealma on Berkeley and It’s Implications

The image of Louise being punched by Nathan Damigo, the neo-Nazi leader of Identity Evropa, has now become the most iconic footage to come out of the clashes between anarchists and white supremacists in Berkeley, CA. Unsurprisingly, the Alt-Right declared victory for the day (as they would have under any context) after police openly helped take away shields and poles from antifascists and effectively enforced a permit that never existed for the fascists. But while police collusion with neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right isn’t surprising, what largely isn’t being talked about in any media is the rising amount of support that is being generated for anarchists and antifascists for having the bravery to confront those on the far-Right for hours upon hours.

In many ways, the outpouring of support for Louise and brewing hatred against Damigo (even Captain America wants a shot!), is a testimonial to this reality. Wanting to set the record straight about what all went down on the 15th, we caught up with Louise to talk about what really happened in the midst of the ongoing media storm. In this interview, Louise discusses their anarchist and antifascist beliefs, about being attacked by Damigo, (who quickly fled as seen in multiple videos), and how they were then literally almost killed by several other Alt-Right supporters, who attempted to slam their head onto rocks and pavement.

In the interview we also talk about the need for people to conceal their identity while engaging in such actions, the barrage of threats of sexual assault and murder they have received from the Alt-Right, and the need for all of us to begin to take training, fighting, and organizing of the utmost seriousness.

It’s Going Down is a network of friends and comrades across so-called North America who have come together to produce a revolutionary anarchist, anti-fascist, autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial media platform. We seek to provide news and analysis of when it goes down: riots, strikes, sabotage, occupations, expropriations, rebellion, revolt, and insurrection. Whether together or alone – we support liberatory revolt.

https://itsgoingdown.org/igdcast-louise-on...
§Audio: Louise Rosealma on Berkeley and It’s Implications
by It's Going Down Tuesday Apr 18th, 2017 5:39 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (23.2mb)

[ Audio: 34:12 ]

https://itsgoingdown.org/igdcast-louise-on...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
She's so awesome! =))-A-Tuesday Apr 18th, 2017 7:34 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code