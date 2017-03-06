From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#NoBanNoWall SFO Solidarity Rally
|
Date
|
Monday March 06
|
Time
|
7:30 PM
-
12:30 AM
|
Location Details
|
San Francisco International Airport. International Arrivals.
Today at 7:30 PM - 12 AM
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Harrison B.
|
A peaceful solidarity rally in support of refugees, immigrants, and muslims, to resist Trump's executive order. We will be meeting in the International Arrivals Terminal of SFO on the first floor.
