Related Categories: East Bay | Drug War | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017
Responding to Trump and What to Do: Fighting State Violence and Forced Displacement
Date Sunday March 05
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Eastside Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94606-5003
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorOakland Sin Fronteras, AFSC, Frente Indigena
Escuela Comunitaria presents:

This dialogue in the Latino community will be an evening of telling our stories, and the first showing of the new film 'Where the Guns Go', a documentary on U.S. weapons and testimonies of victims of organized crime and the drug war in Mexico.

===========
Escuela Comunitaria presenta:
Respondiendo a Trump y Que Hacer:
Luchando contra la Violencia del Estado y Desplazamiento Forzado

Una noche de dialogo entre la comunidad latina para compartir nuestras historias, y mostrar por primera vez el documental 'A donde llegan las armas', sobre las armas de Estados Unidos y testimonios de victimas del crimen organizado y la guerra contra las drogas en Mexico.

Organizado por Oakland Sin Fronteras, American Friends Service Committee, Frente Indigena de Organizaciones Binacionales, 67 Suenos, Encinal.

Free
For more event information:
https://www.afsc.org/event/respondiendo-tr...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 26th, 2017 12:21 PM
