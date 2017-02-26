Escuela Comunitaria presents:



This dialogue in the Latino community will be an evening of telling our stories, and the first showing of the new film 'Where the Guns Go', a documentary on U.S. weapons and testimonies of victims of organized crime and the drug war in Mexico.



Escuela Comunitaria presenta:

Respondiendo a Trump y Que Hacer:

Luchando contra la Violencia del Estado y Desplazamiento Forzado



Una noche de dialogo entre la comunidad latina para compartir nuestras historias, y mostrar por primera vez el documental 'A donde llegan las armas', sobre las armas de Estados Unidos y testimonios de victimas del crimen organizado y la guerra contra las drogas en Mexico.



Organizado por Oakland Sin Fronteras, American Friends Service Committee, Frente Indigena de Organizaciones Binacionales, 67 Suenos, Encinal.



Free



https://www.afsc.org/event/respondiendo-tr... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 26th, 2017 12:21 PM