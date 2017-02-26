From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Responding to Trump and What to Do: Fighting State Violence and Forced Displacement
Date
Sunday March 05
Time
6:00 PM
-
8:00 PM
Location Details
Eastside Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94606-5003
Event Type
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Sin Fronteras, AFSC, Frente Indigena
Escuela Comunitaria presents:
This dialogue in the Latino community will be an evening of telling our stories, and the first showing of the new film 'Where the Guns Go', a documentary on U.S. weapons and testimonies of victims of organized crime and the drug war in Mexico.
===========
Escuela Comunitaria presenta:
Respondiendo a Trump y Que Hacer:
Luchando contra la Violencia del Estado y Desplazamiento Forzado
Una noche de dialogo entre la comunidad latina para compartir nuestras historias, y mostrar por primera vez el documental 'A donde llegan las armas', sobre las armas de Estados Unidos y testimonios de victimas del crimen organizado y la guerra contra las drogas en Mexico.
Organizado por Oakland Sin Fronteras, American Friends Service Committee, Frente Indigena de Organizaciones Binacionales, 67 Suenos, Encinal.
Free
