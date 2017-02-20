From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 2/21/2017

Rain at Midnight? Freedom SleepOut #85 Faces Wettest Winter Date Tuesday February 21 Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 AM Location Details Back again to City Hall--still the dark center of Sleeping Ban law and enforcement under City Manager Martin Bernal and the Watkins-Terrazas City Council. Determined activists and a crew of homeless folks will be huddling beneath the eaves of the buildings at City Hall until being driven out into the rain , wind, and cold. Just looking for a night of community and relative safety from the Sleeping Ban, they'll be in sleeping bags, under tents, in vehicles, whereever they can, hoping to spark conscience from the broader community. Food Not Bombs and Joe Schultz will feed. Protest goes, as ever, from mid-afternoon Tuesday to mid-morning Wednesday. Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Keith McHenry (story by Norse) Email keith [at] foodnotbombs.net Phone 575-770--3377

Protests against Trump across the state and nation have failed so far to catalyze any local protests against Trumpism in Santa Cruz. Particularly concerning the most basic civil rights of our own refugees who face sweeps, property confiscations, harassment, and the nighttime Sleeping Ban--all measures designed to drive them out of town and out of sight.



Folks at a recent Black Lives Matter protest in Capitola this Saturday did seem sympathetic to concerns that SCPD policies impacting black folks, immigrants, and just ordinary folks were also a matter of serious concern regarding homeless folks. See "Community Support for Black Lives Matter in Capitola" at



POLICE SWAMPED PROTEST WITH FLEET OF VEHICLES LAST WEEK

Freedom Sleepers return this Tuesday fresh from the harsh memory of massive police response against last week's protest on 2-14.



During that protest, eight SCPD squad cars showed up to arrest activist Maxwell Green in the dead of night (



SUDDEN POLICE INTEREST IN MAXWELL GREEN

Though Green spoke earlier that day at City Council and could have been served with a citation at that time, the city's uniformed gunmen showed up at midnight in absurdly disproportionate force, frightening other sleepers there.



Green was charged with 184 (a) willfully obstructing an officer. He will be arraigned in Judge Denine Guy's court on Mar 16th at 8:30 a.m. The "obstruction" incident allegedly happened over a month ago on 1/18 with the complaint and warrant suddenly issued on 2/15; right after a city council meeting when Green publicly denounced Councilmember Richelle Niroyan. Niroyan authored a failed RV nighttime ban, leading to a caustic exchange between the two of them that homeless-aphobic city staffers may still be trying to patch up behind the scenes.



Green is a mainstay of the Freedom Sleeper protest, who works and lives in Monterey, and regularly commutes to defend the rights of the Santa Cruz homeless here.



FOOD NOT BOMBS EVENTS

Food Not Bombs [FNB], which regularly feeds the Freedom SleepOut's, is facing harassment from reactionary neighbors, who ban the organization's street food and literature tables.



FNB will hold an Emergency Meeting 2 PM Friday 2-24 at India Joze 418 Front St.

They also urge folks to sign a petition to Mayor Cynthia Chase urging the City respect the right to share food: Sign it at



FNB co-founder Katzemjammer Keith McHenry also announced "Direct Action to Fight Fascism" Presentation at 612 Ocean St., Resource Center for Non-Violence 6:30 PM Free to all.



ANTI-VIOLENCE ADVOCATES DEMAND RELEASE OF D.A.'S REPORT

Meanwhile activists pressing to end police violence are demanding the release of the police reports and the full D.A.'s investigation in the killing of Sean Arlt. In a quick closed-to-the-public press conference, Chief Kevin Vogel announced D.A. Jeff Rosell's finding exonerating the killer--Officer Eric Bailey.



There has been no change in the SCPD's "shoot to kill" policy, nor were details given of how close Arlt was to Bailey when Bailey shot him dead in October. The D.A.'s "investigation" has taken 4 months, and now Vogel's SCPD announces it will "investigate" further. Meanwhile the witness accounts and the D.A.'s report remain under lock and key. The "Official Story" can be seen on line at



JOIN THE PROTEST

