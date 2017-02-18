From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice Community Support for Black Lives Matter in Capitola rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Saturday Feb 18th, 2017 3:31 PM by Robert Norse Several dozen activists gathered at two corners of the 41st Ave. and Capitola Road intersection in support of reversing police violence. I was there s a HUFF activist and Free Radio Santa Cruz reporter.



Download PDF (509.1kb)



Other than an inquiry from a Capitola cop who drove up in a car to on my arrival to ask if I were responsible for the protest (which I wasn't), no police showed up except in passing patrol cars.

Regular honks from other cars and trucks seemed to indicate strong sympathy.



With few exceptions the men present were there with their families. The overwhelming majority of those gathered were women. Virtually all participants were "white". It was an enthusiastic and friendly group. I arrived around 10 AM when there were only a handful of people, and left around 11:30 when the protest had grown and was still going strong.



I distributed the attached flyer, and interviewed a number of the folks holding Black Lives Matter signs.



