top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$46.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
Protest the Republican Convention at Sacramento Hyatt Regency Feb 24-26
by Goat
Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 10:31 AM
The California Republican Cabal is holding it's annual convention in Sacramento this February 24th through the 26th. All those in favor of Black Lives Matter, Womyn's right to choose, loss of healthcare, Muslim ban, and MANY other issues should come to Sacramento and make our voices heard! Loud and Clear. Impeach them ALL!
sm_hyatt-regency-sacramento.jpg
original image (700x525)
The California Republican Caucus is holding its annual convention this February 24th through the 26th. Go to the California Republican Party website for more information. Please, let's use this opportunity to make our voices heard for a World of mutual respect and affection for ALL living beings.

--

California Republican Convention Protest in Sacramento
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/02/12/18796428.php
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code