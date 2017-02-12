From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections Protest the Republican Convention at Sacramento Hyatt Regency Feb 24-26 by Goat

Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 10:31 AM The California Republican Cabal is holding it's annual convention in Sacramento this February 24th through the 26th. All those in favor of Black Lives Matter, Womyn's right to choose, loss of healthcare, Muslim ban, and MANY other issues should come to Sacramento and make our voices heard! Loud and Clear. Impeach them ALL!

California Republican Convention Protest in Sacramento

Go to the California Republican Party website for more information. Please, let's use this opportunity to make our voices heard for a World of mutual respect and affection for ALL living beings.