Protest the California Republican Party's annual convention in Sacramento this February 24th thru the 26th at the Hyatt Regency. Black Lives Matter, Womyn's rights, Muslim ban, DAPL, loss of healthcare and other issues. Brings your voices and signs for non-violent protest.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 10:50 AM