top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$46.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/24/2017
California Republican Convention Protest in Sacramento
Date Friday February 24
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Hyatt Regency
1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGrandmother
Protest the California Republican Party's annual convention in Sacramento this February 24th thru the 26th at the Hyatt Regency. Black Lives Matter, Womyn's rights, Muslim ban, DAPL, loss of healthcare and other issues. Brings your voices and signs for non-violent protest.

Protest the California Republican convention this February 24th- 26th at the Sacramento Hyatt Regency. Go to their website for more info. Let our voices be heard. Impeach them ALL!
sm_hyatt-regency-sacramento.jpg
original image (700x525)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 12th, 2017 10:50 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code