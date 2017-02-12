From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California Republican Convention Protest in Sacramento
Date
Friday February 24
Time
11:00 AM
5:00 PM
Location Details
Hyatt Regency
1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Event Type
Protest
|Grandmother
Protest the California Republican Party's annual convention in Sacramento this February 24th thru the 26th at the Hyatt Regency. Black Lives Matter, Womyn's rights, Muslim ban, DAPL, loss of healthcare and other issues. Brings your voices and signs for non-violent protest.
Protest the California Republican convention this February 24th- 26th at the Sacramento Hyatt Regency. Go to their website for more info. Let our voices be heard. Impeach them ALL!