On Friday February 3rd, it will be two years since Yuvette Henderson was murdered by Emeryville police. On Saturday February 4th, family and community members will gather for a memorial and BBQ.



Please bring a dish to share.



--



Yuvette Henderson Gunned Down by Emeryville Police in Oakland

Community Questions Emeryville Police Version of Events in Killing of Yuvette Henderson

